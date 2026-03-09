9 March 2026,

Monday

National News

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Addresses Parliament on Israel-Iran Conflict

The second phase of the Budget session resumed on Monday. In the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a statement regarding the Israel-Iran war.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 09, 2026

parliament,budget session,second phase,lok sabha,proceedings,rahul gandhi,

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar gives a statement on the Israel–Iran war. (Photo: IANS)

S Jaishankar's statement in the Rajya Sabha: The second phase of the Budget session resumed on Monday. In the Rajya Sabha, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar made a statement regarding the Israel-Iran conflict. Addressing the House, the External Affairs Minister said that the Modi government is serious about the safety of Indians. We are keeping a close watch on the situation in West Asia.

The External Affairs Minister stated that India believes dialogue and diplomacy should be resorted to for de-escalation. He said that PM Narendra Modi is also monitoring the developments.

Efforts being made to help Indians

Addressing the House, the External Affairs Minister said that efforts are being made to help stranded Indians. He informed that the Central government has approved and operated flights to facilitate the return of Indian citizens, under which approximately 67,000 Indian citizens have returned to the country.

What did Jaishankar say about the war?

Regarding the Israel-Iran conflict, the External Affairs Minister said that this ongoing conflict is a matter of particular concern for India. Naturally, maintaining stability and peace in West Asia is extremely important for us. Approximately one crore Indian citizens live and work in the Gulf countries.

Condolences expressed for those killed

During this, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar also expressed condolences to those killed in the war. He said that we had alerted our citizens in January itself to return to their homeland as soon as possible. The Indian Embassy had also issued an advisory. The External Affairs Minister said that India is vigilant about its energy needs. Supply chains have been affected.

Two Indian sailors died

S. Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha that two Indian sailors have died in recent incidents, and one sailor is still missing.

He informed that the Indian Embassy in Tehran has helped in safely sending several Indian students held hostage there to other countries. Assistance has also been provided to Indian citizens residing in Iran for business purposes to return to India via Armenia.

Jaishankar said that the Indian Embassy in Tehran is fully functional and on high alert. The government is committed to providing all possible help to the Indians living there at this time.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Budget 2026

Published on:

09 Mar 2026 12:31 pm

News / National News / External Affairs Minister Jaishankar Addresses Parliament on Israel-Iran Conflict

