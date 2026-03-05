Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today; Amit Shah to Be Present

Bihar Assembly: CM Nitish Kumar (Photo/Video Grab)
A new script is being written in Bihar's politics. CM Nitish Kumar will reach the Bihar Legislative Assembly at 11:30 AM today to file his nomination as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha elections. Ramnath Thakur will also file his nomination as a JD(U) candidate along with him. The party has asked all leaders to be present on this occasion. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present at Nitish's nomination ceremony.
Meanwhile, BJP's President Nitin Naveen and Shivash Kumar will also file their nominations. Along with them, Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha will also file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections.
Concurrently, with Nitish Kumar's nomination for the Rajya Sabha, discussions regarding the formation of a new government in Bihar have also intensified. This is also being seen as the beginning of a major change in political circles. JD(U) leader and Bihar government minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary said on Wednesday that Nitish Kumar is filing his nomination tomorrow. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is also coming to Patna tomorrow to ensure the filing of nominations for Nitish Kumar, Nitin Naveen, and other NDA candidates.
It is reported that after filing the nomination papers, a meeting of CM Nitish Kumar and NDA leaders will also take place. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also be present in this meeting. Discussions on the formation of a new government in Bihar are also possible in this meeting. According to information, the BJP will have its own CM, and there will be two Deputy CMs from JD(U).
Everything was decided during the Bihar Assembly elections in 2025, but the NDA achieved a major victory in the state under Nitish's leadership. After this, he took oath as CM for the 10th time. In this context, preparations for the power transfer are now complete. Names like Dilip Jaiswal, Samrat Chaudhary, and Nityanand Rai are being discussed for the CM post from the BJP's side. Speculation is also rife about several other names.
