Youth at Risk: 1 in 7 Stroke Patients in India Under 45

The lack of timely treatment in cases of a brain attack is becoming a major cause of death. Only 20.1% of patients could reach the hospital within the critical 4.5-hour window, while 37.8% of patients arrived after 24 hours. Due to the delayed arrival, patients could not receive emergency treatment. According to the research, 60% of cases were ischemic strokes, where a blood clot forms in a blood vessel. In 34.2% of cases, hemorrhagic strokes occurred due to the rupture of a blood vessel in the brain. The in-hospital mortality rate due to brain attack was 13.9%, which increased to 27.8% within three months. Furthermore, 29.7% of patients became severely disabled. Experts have stated that timely treatment can save lives. Additionally, controlling high blood pressure, diabetes, and tobacco consumption can also yield benefits.