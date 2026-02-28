28 February 2026,

Saturday

National News

Youth at Risk: 1 in 7 Stroke Patients in India Under 45

The threat to young people worldwide is increasing. In the country, 1 in every 7 stroke patients is under the age of 45.

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Feb 28, 2026

Stroke patient

Stroke is no longer just a disease of the elderly. A report from the National Stroke Registry indicates that one in every 7 patients in India suffering from stroke is under the age of 45. High blood pressure, diabetes, and tobacco consumption are major reasons why this disease is targeting young people. This research was conducted on 34,792 cases across 30 hospitals. The average age of the patients was 59.4 years, while 13.8% of the patients were under 45 years old. A total of 63.4% of the patients were male, and 72.1% were from rural areas.

High Blood Pressure: A Major Threat

High blood pressure has now become a significant threat. According to the research, 74.5% of stroke patients suffered from high blood pressure. Meanwhile, 27.3% had diabetes. 28.5% consumed tobacco, and 22.6% smoked. Additionally, 20.2% were addicted to alcohol.

Lack of Timely Treatment: A Major Cause of Death

The lack of timely treatment in cases of a brain attack is becoming a major cause of death. Only 20.1% of patients could reach the hospital within the critical 4.5-hour window, while 37.8% of patients arrived after 24 hours. Due to the delayed arrival, patients could not receive emergency treatment. According to the research, 60% of cases were ischemic strokes, where a blood clot forms in a blood vessel. In 34.2% of cases, hemorrhagic strokes occurred due to the rupture of a blood vessel in the brain. The in-hospital mortality rate due to brain attack was 13.9%, which increased to 27.8% within three months. Furthermore, 29.7% of patients became severely disabled. Experts have stated that timely treatment can save lives. Additionally, controlling high blood pressure, diabetes, and tobacco consumption can also yield benefits.

