6 March 2026,

Friday

National News

Heatwave Alert for March 7–9 as Several States Likely to Face Severe Conditions

Heatwave Like Conditions Alert: The heat has arrived in the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on March 7, 8, and 9, many states in the country will experience heatwave-like conditions.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 06, 2026

IMD issues alert for heatwave like conditions

Winter has ended, and summer has arrived across the country. While some states still experience cool mornings and nights, and rain continues in certain regions, rising temperatures are causing discomfort in many areas. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave alert for several states on March 7, 8, and 9, forecasting intense heat during this period.

What will the weather be like in Rajasthan?

Winter has departed from Rajasthan, and summer has made its presence felt. However, a slight coolness is still being experienced in the mornings and nights in some districts. The maximum temperature during the day has crossed 30 degrees Celsius, causing discomfort to the public. In light of this, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that a heatwave-like condition will be felt in Rajasthan on March 7, 8, and 9. The rise in daytime temperatures will create a sensation as if fire is raining down from the sky.

These states will face severe heat

Summer has arrived in many states across the country. In this regard, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, and Bihar will experience heatwave-like conditions on March 7, 8, and 9, making it feel as if fire is raining from the sky. The heat will cause distress to the public. Although the temperature drop in the mornings and nights will not make the heat noticeable, the rise in daytime temperatures will trouble people.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Published on:

06 Mar 2026 02:52 pm

News / National News / Heatwave Alert for March 7–9 as Several States Likely to Face Severe Conditions

