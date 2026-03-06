Heatwave Alert for March 7–9 as Several States Likely to Face Severe Conditions

Winter has departed from Rajasthan, and summer has made its presence felt. However, a slight coolness is still being experienced in the mornings and nights in some districts. The maximum temperature during the day has crossed 30 degrees Celsius, causing discomfort to the public. In light of this, the meteorological department has issued an alert stating that a heatwave-like condition will be felt in Rajasthan on March 7, 8, and 9. The rise in daytime temperatures will create a sensation as if fire is raining down from the sky.