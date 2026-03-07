7 March 2026,

Saturday

Patrika Logo
Switch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

US Israel-Iran War

Patrika Special

National

Business

Entertainment

Religion

Health

Sports

International

Education

Tech

Automobile

Lifestyle

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

National News

LPG Gas Price Hike: LPG Cylinder Becomes Costlier Across India, Check New Rates

Amidst rising war tensions in West Asia, LPG cylinders have become more expensive in India. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic gas cylinder has increased by ₹60, and a 19 kg commercial cylinder by ₹115. The new prices came into effect from March 7. In Delhi, a domestic cylinder will now cost ₹913.

2 min read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Mar 07, 2026

LPG Gas Price

LPG Gas Price Hike: Amidst escalating war tensions in West Asia, the prices of cooking gas in India have been increased. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has gone up by ₹60. The new prices have been effective from March 7. After the price hike, a domestic gas cylinder in Delhi has increased from ₹863 to ₹913. Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹115. Its new price in the capital, Delhi, has become ₹1883, while in Mumbai, this cylinder will now be available for ₹1835.

LPG Gas Price: Situation has changed due to the war

In fact, the situation in West Asia has changed rapidly in recent days. Tensions have increased across the region following attacks by America and Israel on Iran. This has created uncertainty regarding the supply of crude oil and gas. Experts believe that if the situation deteriorates further, its impact on energy prices could be even more significant. India's situation is also sensitive because a large part of its LPG requirement is met through imports. According to government data, about 3.13 crore tonnes of LPG were consumed in the country in the last financial year. Out of this, only 1.28 crore tonnes of gas were produced in the country, while the rest of the gas had to be imported from abroad.

LPG: LPG is imported from Gulf countries

India primarily imports LPG from Gulf countries, especially from countries like Saudi Arabia. In such a scenario, if war or threats to sea routes increase in the region, gas supply could be affected. Currently, concerns are also being raised about the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, as this route is a major channel for energy supply from the Gulf countries. Keeping this threat in mind, the Ministry of Petroleum had recently issued an important directive. The ministry has asked oil refineries to prioritise the use of propane and butane gas, obtained during refining, for LPG production. In fact, LPG is a mixture of these two gases, and in India, it is most widely used as domestic cooking gas.

Stay updated with the latest national news, government policies, and key developments from across India on Patrika.

Share the news:

Published on:

07 Mar 2026 08:41 am

News / National News / LPG Gas Price Hike: LPG Cylinder Becomes Costlier Across India, Check New Rates

Big News

View All

National News

Trending

Heatwave Alert for March 7–9 as Several States Likely to Face Severe Conditions

IMD issues alert for heatwave like conditions
National News

Rajnath Singh Warns of Tougher Situation Amid Rising Middle East Conflict

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh statement on Sindh Geography India and Pakistan Millions of hearts were stirred
National News

Nitish Kumar to File Rajya Sabha Nomination Today; Amit Shah to Be Present

बिहार विधानसभा में सीएम नीतीश कुमार (फोटो-वीडियो ग्रैब)
National News

Youth at Risk: 1 in 7 Stroke Patients in India Under 45

Stroke patient
National News

PM Modi to Visit Ajmer Today, Launch HVP Vaccine Nationwide, and Gift Projects Worth Rs 16,000 Crore

PM Modi Ajmer Visit today HVP vaccine nationwide launch giving a gift worth ₹16,000 crore
National News
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Rashifal

T20 World Cup 2026

PM Narendra Modi

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2026 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.