LPG Gas Price Hike: LPG Cylinder Becomes Costlier Across India, Check New Rates

LPG Gas Price Hike: Amidst escalating war tensions in West Asia, the prices of cooking gas in India have been increased. The price of a 14.2 kg domestic LPG cylinder has gone up by ₹60. The new prices have been effective from March 7. After the price hike, a domestic gas cylinder in Delhi has increased from ₹863 to ₹913. Meanwhile, the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder has been increased by ₹115. Its new price in the capital, Delhi, has become ₹1883, while in Mumbai, this cylinder will now be available for ₹1835.
In fact, the situation in West Asia has changed rapidly in recent days. Tensions have increased across the region following attacks by America and Israel on Iran. This has created uncertainty regarding the supply of crude oil and gas. Experts believe that if the situation deteriorates further, its impact on energy prices could be even more significant. India's situation is also sensitive because a large part of its LPG requirement is met through imports. According to government data, about 3.13 crore tonnes of LPG were consumed in the country in the last financial year. Out of this, only 1.28 crore tonnes of gas were produced in the country, while the rest of the gas had to be imported from abroad.
India primarily imports LPG from Gulf countries, especially from countries like Saudi Arabia. In such a scenario, if war or threats to sea routes increase in the region, gas supply could be affected. Currently, concerns are also being raised about the situation around the Strait of Hormuz, as this route is a major channel for energy supply from the Gulf countries. Keeping this threat in mind, the Ministry of Petroleum had recently issued an important directive. The ministry has asked oil refineries to prioritise the use of propane and butane gas, obtained during refining, for LPG production. In fact, LPG is a mixture of these two gases, and in India, it is most widely used as domestic cooking gas.
