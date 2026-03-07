LPG Gas Price Hike: LPG Cylinder Becomes Costlier Across India, Check New Rates

In fact, the situation in West Asia has changed rapidly in recent days. Tensions have increased across the region following attacks by America and Israel on Iran. This has created uncertainty regarding the supply of crude oil and gas. Experts believe that if the situation deteriorates further, its impact on energy prices could be even more significant. India's situation is also sensitive because a large part of its LPG requirement is met through imports. According to government data, about 3.13 crore tonnes of LPG were consumed in the country in the last financial year. Out of this, only 1.28 crore tonnes of gas were produced in the country, while the rest of the gas had to be imported from abroad.