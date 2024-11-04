scriptBJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP | Latest News | Patrika News
National News

BJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP

Delhi Politics: In a significant development, BB Tyagi, a BJP councilor from Lakshmi Nagar, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP leader Manish Sisodia has inducted BB Tyagi into the party.

New DelhiNov 04, 2024 / 04:24 pm

Patrika Desk

The BJP has suffered a major setback in Delhi ahead of the assembly elections. BB Tyagi, a BJP councilor from Lakshmi Nagar, has joined the Aam Aadmi Party. AAP leader Manish Sisodia has inducted BB Tyagi into the party. BB Tyagi has previously served as the leader of the house and chairman of the standing committee in the East Delhi Municipal Corporation. He has also served as the mayor of East Delhi Municipal Corporation. BB Tyagi had contested the 2015 assembly elections from Lakshmi Nagar but lost to AAP candidate Nitin Tyagi by a margin of just 5,000 votes.

BB Tyagi May Become AAP’s Candidate from Lakshmi Nagar

Notably, Nitin Tyagi, who was AAP’s MLA and candidate from Lakshmi Nagar, has joined the BJP. Therefore, there is a possibility that BB Tyagi may become AAP’s candidate from Lakshmi Nagar. This is the third instance of a BJP leader joining AAP. Earlier, BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar and Congress leader Zubair Ahmad had also joined AAP. The Aam Aadmi Party has tweeted that the party is becoming stronger ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

I Will Strengthen the Party – BB Tyagi

After joining AAP, BB Tyagi said that he would strengthen the party. We aim to serve the people. There is no better party than AAP for public service. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said that BB Tyagi has been a councilor twice and had contested the 2015 assembly elections from Lakshmi Nagar but lost. He has also served as the chairman of the standing committee in the MCD. Today, he is joining AAP, which will further strengthen the party.

AAP Will Become Stronger – Manish Sisodia

AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that BB Tyagi’s entry into AAP will strengthen the party. I have known BB Tyagi since my journalism days. He has a long political history. His joining AAP will benefit the party. BB Tyagi hails from Lakshmi Nagar, and his entry will benefit not only Lakshmi Nagar but the entire Delhi.

News / National News / BJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

BJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP

National News

BJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP

in 2 hours

Separate Toilets For Girls: Three States Have Achieved 100% Target

Education News

Separate Toilets For Girls: Three States Have Achieved 100% Target

in 4 hours

Electric shock during statue installation kills 4 in Andhra Pradesh

National News

Electric shock during statue installation kills 4 in Andhra Pradesh

1 hour ago

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol threatens, Bhim Sena chief in fear

National News

Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol threatens, Bhim Sena chief in fear

2 hours ago

Latest National News

BJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP

National News

BJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP

in 2 hours

EC reschedules by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab

National News

EC reschedules by-polls in Uttar Pradesh, Kerala and Punjab

in 45 minutes

Uproar in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly over Article 370, Abdul Rahim elected as Speaker

National News

Uproar in Jammu-Kashmir Assembly over Article 370, Abdul Rahim elected as Speaker

in 30 minutes

Jharkhand Election: PM Modi makes a big announcement, 3 lakh jobs to be filled after BJP government is formed

National News

Jharkhand Election: PM Modi makes a big announcement, 3 lakh jobs to be filled after BJP government is formed

in 29 minutes

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.