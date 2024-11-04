BJP Suffers a Major Setback in Delhi, BB Tyagi Joins AAP

BB Tyagi May Become AAP’s Candidate from Lakshmi Nagar Notably, Nitin Tyagi, who was AAP’s MLA and candidate from Lakshmi Nagar, has joined the BJP. Therefore, there is a possibility that BB Tyagi may become AAP’s candidate from Lakshmi Nagar. This is the third instance of a BJP leader joining AAP. Earlier, BJP leaders Brahm Singh Tanwar and Congress leader Zubair Ahmad had also joined AAP. The Aam Aadmi Party has tweeted that the party is becoming stronger ahead of the Delhi assembly elections.

I Will Strengthen the Party – BB Tyagi After joining AAP, BB Tyagi said that he would strengthen the party. We aim to serve the people. There is no better party than AAP for public service. AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak said that BB Tyagi has been a councilor twice and had contested the 2015 assembly elections from Lakshmi Nagar but lost. He has also served as the chairman of the standing committee in the MCD. Today, he is joining AAP, which will further strengthen the party.