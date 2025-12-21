Communal Violence Escalates in Bangladesh: PM’s Stance After Hindu Youth’s Murder, Impact on India

Communal tension and violence against the Hindu community have rapidly increased in Bangladesh in recent times. The country is preparing for elections under the leadership of the interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, but attacks on the minority Hindu community remain a cause for concern. The recent death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi has fuelled protests and violence across the country, amidst which the lynching of a Hindu youth by a mob has further aggravated the situation. Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader in the 2024 student movement, was shot in Dhaka on December 12. He died during treatment in Singapore on December 18. Following his death, large-scale protests erupted in the capital Dhaka and other cities. Protesters attacked newspaper offices, cultural centres, and the Indian High Commission. Arson and vandalism occurred in many places. The government has indeed appealed to refrain from unrest, but on the ground, nothing of the sort seems to be happening.