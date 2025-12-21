21 December 2025,

National News

Communal Violence Escalates in Bangladesh: PM’s Stance After Hindu Youth’s Murder, Impact on India

Bangladesh violence: Maintaining communal harmony in Bangladesh is a big challenge. All parties must refrain from violence and protect democracy.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 21, 2025

Bangladesh violence

Bangladesh violence

Communal tension and violence against the Hindu community have rapidly increased in Bangladesh in recent times. The country is preparing for elections under the leadership of the interim government chief Muhammad Yunus, but attacks on the minority Hindu community remain a cause for concern. The recent death of student leader Sharif Osman Hadi has fuelled protests and violence across the country, amidst which the lynching of a Hindu youth by a mob has further aggravated the situation. Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader in the 2024 student movement, was shot in Dhaka on December 12. He died during treatment in Singapore on December 18. Following his death, large-scale protests erupted in the capital Dhaka and other cities. Protesters attacked newspaper offices, cultural centres, and the Indian High Commission. Arson and vandalism occurred in many places. The government has indeed appealed to refrain from unrest, but on the ground, nothing of the sort seems to be happening.

Brutal Murder of Hindu Youth Deepu Chandra Das

Immediately after Hadi's death, a mob in the Bhaluka area of Mymensingh district attacked a Hindu garment worker named Deepu Chandra Das (27 years old) on charges of blasphemy. He was severely beaten, and his body was tied to a tree and set on fire. This incident occurred on the night of December 18. The interim government described it as a "heinous crime" and stated that there is no place for such violence in the new Bangladesh. The Muhammad Yunus government posted on X, stating that the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) and police have arrested 10 people. Names such as Mohammad Limon Sarkar and Muhammad Tarik Hossain are among the arrested. Investigations are ongoing in this regard.

Rising Attacks on Hindus and the Plight of Minorities

The number of attacks on the Hindu community has increased since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government. According to a report by the Bangladesh Hindu-Buddhist-Christian Unity Council:

2,442 incidents were recorded in 2024. In the first six months of 2025, 258 attacks occurred, including 27 deaths, 20 rapes, and 59 attacks on temples. From August 2024 to January 2025, there were 76 attacks and damage to 152 temples.

Yunus Government Calls Communal Incidents "Political"

A United Nations report has also confirmed these attacks. The Yunus government has termed these incidents "political" and accused the Indian media of spreading fake news. He appealed to Hindus to consider themselves "Bangladeshi citizens."

India and International Reaction

India has expressed serious concern over this incident. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi called it "extremely worrying" and questioned the government's ability to protect minorities. Many leaders see this as a sign of the growing strength of radical elements. The international community is also keeping a close watch, as this violence could increase instability in Bangladesh ahead of the 2026 elections.

Communal Harmony a Major Challenge in Bangladesh

Nevertheless, the Yunus government has made several arrests in recent incidents and appealed to citizens to maintain peace, but the opposition and international organisations are raising questions about the safety of minorities. Maintaining communal harmony in Bangladesh is a significant challenge. All parties must refrain from violence and protect democracy.

