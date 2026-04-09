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11 Injured, Including 2-Month-Old Baby, in Cylinder Blast in Haryana; Seven Children Critical

Eleven people, including a two-month-old baby, were burnt when a leakage during LPG gas transfer caused a fire in Bhedthal village of Yamunanagar, Haryana.

2 min read

Bhiwani

image

Patrika Desk

Apr 09, 2026

Major Mishap Caused by Cylinder Blast (AI Image)

A tragic accident occurred on Thursday morning in Bhedthal village of Yamunanagar district in Haryana when a fire broke out while transferring gas from an LPG cylinder. A total of 11 people, including a two-month-old infant, were burnt in this accident, most of whom were children. All the injured have been referred to PGI Chandigarh in a serious condition.

How did the accident happen?

According to information, Ram Sharan (43) and Ram Gyan (43) from Madhubani, Bihar, live with their families in quarters in Bhedthal village and work in nearby ply factories. On Thursday morning, around 8 am, gas was being transferred from a domestic LPG cylinder to another cylinder in Ram Sharan's quarter. During this, gas leaked from the cylinder and spread throughout the room. Unfortunately, a stove was burning nearby, causing the leaked gas to catch fire, and the fire quickly escalated into a major blaze.

A loud explosion between three quarters

As soon as the fire started, Ram Sharan ran out to save his life, but he himself got burnt. Within moments, a loud explosion occurred, causing two walls between three quarters to collapse and cracks to appear in the surrounding walls and roof. Due to the explosion, people living in all three quarters were caught in the fire and debris. Panic spread among the people in the vicinity, and everyone ran outwards to save their lives.

11 people burnt, including a 2-month-old baby

A total of 11 people were burnt in this accident, including 7 children, 2 men, one woman, and one young woman. The injured include Ram Sharan (43), Ram Gyan (43), Renu (40), Shanti (8), Vaishnavi (10), Suhani (5), Paro (2 months), Sangeeta (18), Neha (8), Anshu (7), and Viyanshi (6). Upon receiving information about the incident, the Dial-112 team reached the spot and immediately took the injured to the sub-district hospital in Jagadhari. After first aid, all were referred to PGI Chandigarh in a serious condition.

What came out in the police investigation?

According to Tarsem Singh, SHO of Police Station Sadar Jagadhari, preliminary investigation revealed that the accident occurred due to a gas leak. Two LPG cylinders have been recovered from the spot. The police are currently investigating the matter.

Important safety precautions

  • Transferring gas from an LPG cylinder is extremely dangerous.
  • In case of a gas leak, ensure immediate ventilation.
  • Exercise extreme caution when using gas near fire or stoves.
  • In any emergency, immediately inform the assistance services.
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Published on:

09 Apr 2026 03:11 pm

News / National News / 11 Injured, Including 2-Month-Old Baby, in Cylinder Blast in Haryana; Seven Children Critical

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