Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States from April 2-6

The weather has changed since the pre-monsoon arrived in the country, and many states have started experiencing rain. Experts have predicted good rainfall across the country in 2026, and this has already begun. This forecast was made in anticipation of 2025, as the 2025 monsoon season was very good, with excellent rainfall observed across the country during that period. The arrival of the pre-monsoon has changed the weather in the country. The mood of the pre-monsoon has now changed across the country. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states on April 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.