Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States from April 2-6

The weather has changed since the pre-monsoon arrived in the country, and many states have started experiencing rain. Experts have predicted good rainfall across the country in 2026, and this has already begun. This forecast was made in anticipation of 2025, as the 2025 monsoon season was very good, with excellent rainfall observed across the country during that period. The arrival of the pre-monsoon has changed the weather in the country. The mood of the pre-monsoon has now changed across the country. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for many states on April 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6.
The mood of the pre-monsoon has changed in Northwest India. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on April 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, heavy rain will occur in many parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, while light rain will occur in some places. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-60 kilometers per hour, dust storms, and thunderstorms.
The mood of the pre-monsoon has also changed in East and Central India. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain on April 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 in Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, and Vidarbha. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds blowing at a speed of 50-70 kilometers per hour in some districts, dust storms, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in some places.
The mood of the pre-monsoon has also changed in West India. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on April 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, heavy clouds will bring rain to Central and Coastal Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat, Konkan, and Goa. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds blowing at a speed of 30-60 kilometers per hour and thunderstorms.
The mood of the pre-monsoon has also changed in Northeast India. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on April 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6, heavy rain will occur in Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Assam, Mizoram, Tripura, and Nagaland. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds and thunderstorms.
The mood of the pre-monsoon has also changed in South India. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rain on April 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 in Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Mahe, Puducherry, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Karaikal. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds, dust storms, and thunderstorms in many places.
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