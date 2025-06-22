Heavy Rainfall Alert Issued for Rajasthan, UP, Bihar, and Other States

Rajasthan Braces for Rainfall Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in several districts of Rajasthan, including Ajmer, Alwar, Banswara, Baran, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bhilwara, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, and Nagaur. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for these areas. Strong winds (30-50 km/h) are also possible in some regions.

Torrential Rain Predicted for UP Heavy rainfall is warned for both eastern and western parts of Uttar Pradesh. The alert covers Purvanchal districts such as Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Mirzapur, Sonbhadra, Deoria, Ballia, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur, as well as western UP districts including Meerut, Ghaziabad, Agra, Mathura, and Saharanpur. The meteorological department has forecast winds of 40-50 km/h and the possibility of thunderstorms.

Orange Alert for Bihar The monsoon is fully active in Bihar. An orange alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for districts including Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Bhagalpur, Darbhanga, Purnia, Supaul, Saharsa, Madhepura, and Vaishali. The meteorological department has warned of rain accompanied by lightning and strong winds. People are advised to stay away from open fields and tall trees.

Situation in Other States Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh: Heavy rainfall is also likely in these states. Moderate to heavy rain is expected in areas like Jabalpur and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. Northeast India: A red alert has been issued for extremely heavy rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, and Nagaland. The risk of flooding has increased.

Delhi-NCR: Light to moderate rain is expected in Delhi and surrounding areas, which may provide relief from the heat. IMD Advice The meteorological department has urged people to remain vigilant. Caution is advised in vulnerable areas due to the possibility of waterlogging in low-lying areas and landslides in hilly regions. Farmers are advised to arrange for water drainage in their fields and protect their crops.