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IMD Alert: 15 States Including UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan Brace for Heavy Rainfall

IMD Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain and hailstorms in many states across the country.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 09, 2026

delhi ncr weather update march 30 rain alert noida faridabad

Rain alert issued

IMD Issues Alert: Due to the effect of active Western Disturbances and cyclonic circulations in the country, the weather is changing frequently from North-West India to Central, East, and South India. According to the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain and thunderstorms in many states of the country for the next three days, while an alert has been issued for snowfall and avalanches in the hilly states.

Snowfall in Himachal and Jammu

The Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms in 15 states, including UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan, today. Meanwhile, late on Wednesday night, snowfall occurred in the four holy dhams of Uttarakhand – Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri, and Yamunotri. Snowfall was also recorded in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal.

Rain with strong winds in UP

According to the Meteorological Department, rain accompanied by strong winds occurred in 25 districts of UP, including Lucknow. In Rajasthan, more than an inch of rain was recorded in several districts in the last two days. Delhi recorded its coldest April day on Wednesday.

Weather forecast for Rajasthan

Light rain is expected in Rajasthan today. The Meteorological Department stated that light rain may occur in Jaipur, Bikaner, Jodhpur, Ajmer, and Kota divisions. Farmers are worried about crop damage due to pre-monsoon rains. Wheat and other Rabi crops may be damaged due to the rainfall.

Forecast from April to June

The IMD on Tuesday released its forecast for the heat season from April to June. According to this, the maximum temperature in most parts of the country will be normal to below normal for the next three months. The minimum temperature will be normal to slightly above normal.

According to the IMD, there is a possibility of rainfall exceeding the long-period average (LPA) in many parts of April. Compared to April's LPA of 39.2 mm, rainfall will be 112 percent. This rainfall is expected to be above normal in most parts of the country, except for the eastern and northeastern regions.

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Published on:

09 Apr 2026 08:35 am

News / National News / IMD Alert: 15 States Including UP, Bihar, and Rajasthan Brace for Heavy Rainfall

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