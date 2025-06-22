scriptMaharashtra School Hindi Classes Face Protest: MNS Burns Books, Puts Up Posters | Latest News | Patrika News
Maharashtra School Hindi Classes Face Protest: MNS Burns Books, Puts Up Posters

In Mumbai, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers protested against the teaching of Hindi in Marathi schools. The party condemned the government’s move, accusing it of imposing Hindi, by putting up posters against the government. They also removed and burnt Hindi books from shops.

Jun 22, 2025 / 05:19 pm

Patrika Desk

maharashtra news

MNS workers burnt books ( photo – video screenshot )

Maharashtra’s long-standing language dispute has taken a new turn. While Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) workers previously protested against the use of Hindi, they have now begun opposing its teaching in schools. Party workers protested in Dadar, Mumbai, by putting up posters against making Hindi compulsory in schools and staging demonstrations by burning Hindi textbooks in several areas.

Posters Question the Government

The posters, written in Marathi, read, “What kind of government is this?! Instead of enforcing Marathi on outsiders in Maharashtra, they are forcing Hindi on Marathi people.” This is not the first time MNS has protested against Hindi through posters. The party similarly protested when the state government, through the new education policy, made Hindi compulsory from classes 1 to 5.

Hindi Textbooks Set Ablaze

Protesting against the teaching of Hindi in schools, activists tore up and set fire to Hindi school textbooks found in shops in Bhandup and Kanjurmarg areas. Party workers alleged that Hindi was being forcefully taught in Marathi schools in the area, a situation they would not tolerate. They strongly opposed the imposition of Hindi and warned shopkeepers against stocking and selling Hindi textbooks in Marathi schools, threatening serious consequences for non-compliance.

Continued Struggle to Protect Marathi

This incident comes amidst existing intense language-related controversies in the state. MNS has previously staged various protests against Hindi. While earlier protests targeted the use of Hindi, this time the party has expressed its displeasure with its use in education. The party asserts its commitment to protecting Marathi and its willingness to go to any lengths to achieve this goal.

News / National News / Maharashtra School Hindi Classes Face Protest: MNS Burns Books, Puts Up Posters

