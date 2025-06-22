Maharashtra School Hindi Classes Face Protest: MNS Burns Books, Puts Up Posters

Posters Question the Government The posters, written in Marathi, read, “What kind of government is this?! Instead of enforcing Marathi on outsiders in Maharashtra, they are forcing Hindi on Marathi people.” This is not the first time MNS has protested against Hindi through posters. The party similarly protested when the state government, through the new education policy, made Hindi compulsory from classes 1 to 5.

Mumbai: Following MNS chief Raj Thackeray's press conference, MNS party workers held a meeting and began protesting against Hindi language teaching in schools. They approached principals with letters and were seen burning Hindi textbooks as a mark of protest (Video source: MNS) pic.twitter.com/ZMGIUd9Wir— IANS (@ians_india) June 18, 2025 Hindi Textbooks Set Ablaze Protesting against the teaching of Hindi in schools, activists tore up and set fire to Hindi school textbooks found in shops in Bhandup and Kanjurmarg areas. Party workers alleged that Hindi was being forcefully taught in Marathi schools in the area, a situation they would not tolerate. They strongly opposed the imposition of Hindi and warned shopkeepers against stocking and selling Hindi textbooks in Marathi schools, threatening serious consequences for non-compliance.