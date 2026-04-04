Raghav Chadha ‘Assaulted’ at Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence, Claims Former Haryana AAP President

Naveen Jaihind posted a video of approximately 2 minutes on his X account, in which he alleged that Raghav Chadha was summoned to the Sheesh Mahal and beaten in a humiliating manner. This incident reportedly happened when Chadha was the Deputy Leader of the AAP. Four senior leaders were present at the time, but Raghav has not disclosed this matter until now. During this, his eye was injured, which was later treated in England. Naveen also stated that when Raghav's eye was injured, he went to England, but people thought he had gone on his honeymoon. He added that Raghav should now reveal all these facts to the public.