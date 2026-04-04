Raghav Chadha ‘Assaulted’ at Arvind Kejriwal’s Residence, Claims Former Haryana AAP President

Big revelation regarding Raghav Chadha (Patrika Graphic)
AAP Raghav Chadha: A sensational claim has surfaced after former Haryana AAP state president Naveen Jaihind shared a video on his X account. In the video, he alleged that Raghav Chadha was allegedly assaulted at the official residence of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, often referred to as “Sheeshmahal” (CM House). Jaihind claimed that Chadha was forcibly humiliated and beaten in the presence of four other leaders. According to the video, Chadha also sustained an eye injury during the incident, for which he later reportedly sought treatment in England. These claims have sparked controversy, though no official confirmation has been made so far.
Naveen Jaihind posted a video of approximately 2 minutes on his X account, in which he alleged that Raghav Chadha was summoned to the Sheesh Mahal and beaten in a humiliating manner. This incident reportedly happened when Chadha was the Deputy Leader of the AAP. Four senior leaders were present at the time, but Raghav has not disclosed this matter until now. During this, his eye was injured, which was later treated in England. Naveen also stated that when Raghav's eye was injured, he went to England, but people thought he had gone on his honeymoon. He added that Raghav should now reveal all these facts to the public.
Watch the viral video
Naveen Jaihind became associated with the Anna Hazare movement in 2011 and was among the founding members of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He resigned from the AAP in 2022 due to internal differences. Naveen had previously led the party's affairs in Haryana.
Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, considered a close aide of Arvind Kejriwal, has been removed by the party from the post of deputy leader in the Upper House of Parliament. Following this decision, Chadha said in a video message that his silence should not be mistaken for weakness, adding that he was like a calm river for now but could turn into a flood if needed.
Big NewsView All
National News
Trending