19 January 2026,

Monday

National News

Notorious Gangster Manoj Rathi Arrested at Delhi Airport, Operated Network from Spain

Notorious gangster Manoj Rathi of the Nandu gang has been arrested from Delhi Airport. Manoj Rathi from Haryana was operating a criminal network in Delhi-Haryana from Spain.

less than 1 minute read

New Delhi

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 19, 2026

Gangster Manoj Rathi (Image: IANS)

Delhi Police have achieved a significant breakthrough. A notorious criminal associated with the gangster Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu gang has been arrested at Delhi Airport. The arrested gangster has been identified as Manoj Rathi, who had been operating criminal activities in India from Spain for a long time.

Multiple Cases Registered

According to police sources, Manoj Rathi is a resident of Bahadurgarh in Haryana and was wanted in several serious criminal incidents in Delhi-NCR and Haryana. He is accused of extortion, conspiracy to murder, and involvement in other heinous crimes related to the gang.

Search Underway for a Long Time

Investigating agencies had been searching for Manoj Rathi for a considerable period. While based abroad, he was managing the network, funding, and giving instructions to shooters for the Nandu gang. Acting on a tip-off, he was apprehended at Delhi Airport as soon as he arrived in India.

Further Investigation Ongoing

The police are now conducting intensive interrogation regarding other gang members, foreign connections, and recent criminal activities. It is believed that this arrest has dealt a significant blow to the Nandu gang's network.

