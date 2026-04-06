Pre-Monsoon Twist: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on April 7, 8, 9, and 10

Since the pre-monsoon arrived in the country, it has been showing its effect with rain. The 2025 monsoon season saw excellent rainfall across the country, making it a superb season overall. Even after the 2025 monsoon season, the rains continued. Good rainfall is also predicted for 2026, and the arrival of the pre-monsoon suggests this is likely. The pre-monsoon is now set to take a twist in the country. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on April 7, 8, 9, and 10.