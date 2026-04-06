Pre-Monsoon Twist: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on April 7, 8, 9, and 10

Since the pre-monsoon arrived in the country, it has been showing its effect with rain. The 2025 monsoon season saw excellent rainfall across the country, making it a superb season overall. Even after the 2025 monsoon season, the rains continued. Good rainfall is also predicted for 2026, and the arrival of the pre-monsoon suggests this is likely. The pre-monsoon is now set to take a twist in the country. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on April 7, 8, 9, and 10.
Like every year, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala in 2025, and the spell of rain that began then continues. The pre-monsoon is also showing its effect in Kerala and is now set to take a twist. In light of this, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala on April 7, 8, 9, and 10. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds blowing at speeds of 30-50 kilometers per hour, dust storms, and thunderstorms.
The pre-monsoon is also showing its effect in Rajasthan, and the pre-monsoon is now set to take a twist in the state. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on April 7, 8, 9, and 10, there will be heavy rainfall in many parts of Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall in others. During this period, there is also a possibility of strong winds blowing at speeds of 30-60 kilometers per hour, dust storms, and thunderstorms.
The pre-monsoon is set to take a twist in many states across the country. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on April 7, 8, 9, and 10, heavy rainfall will occur in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Mahe, Puducherry, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Karaikal.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is also an alert for light to moderate rainfall in many places across Northwest India, East and Central India, West India, Northeast India, and South India on April 7, 8, 9, and 10. During this period, there is also a possibility of strong winds, dust storms, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in some areas.
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