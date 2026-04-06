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Pre-Monsoon Twist: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on April 7, 8, 9, and 10

Heavy Rain Alert: Pre-monsoon showers are set to take a turn across the country. In this regard, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that many states will experience heavy rainfall on April 7, 8, 9, and 10.

2 min read

Bharat

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Patrika Desk

Apr 06, 2026

Heavy Rain Alert issued by IMD

Since the pre-monsoon arrived in the country, it has been showing its effect with rain. The 2025 monsoon season saw excellent rainfall across the country, making it a superb season overall. Even after the 2025 monsoon season, the rains continued. Good rainfall is also predicted for 2026, and the arrival of the pre-monsoon suggests this is likely. The pre-monsoon is now set to take a twist in the country. In this context, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heavy rain alert for several states on April 7, 8, 9, and 10.

What will the weather be like in Kerala?

Like every year, the monsoon first arrived in Kerala in 2025, and the spell of rain that began then continues. The pre-monsoon is also showing its effect in Kerala and is now set to take a twist. In light of this, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for heavy rainfall in Kerala on April 7, 8, 9, and 10. During this period, there is also an alert for strong winds blowing at speeds of 30-50 kilometers per hour, dust storms, and thunderstorms.

What will the weather mood be like in Rajasthan?

The pre-monsoon is also showing its effect in Rajasthan, and the pre-monsoon is now set to take a twist in the state. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on April 7, 8, 9, and 10, there will be heavy rainfall in many parts of Rajasthan and light to moderate rainfall in others. During this period, there is also a possibility of strong winds blowing at speeds of 30-60 kilometers per hour, dust storms, and thunderstorms.

Heavy rainfall will occur in these states

The pre-monsoon is set to take a twist in many states across the country. In this context, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert stating that on April 7, 8, 9, and 10, heavy rainfall will occur in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Maharashtra, Marathwada, Gujarat, Konkan, Goa, Manipur, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Mahe, Puducherry, Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Karaikal.

Light to moderate rain alert

According to the Meteorological Department, there is also an alert for light to moderate rainfall in many places across Northwest India, East and Central India, West India, Northeast India, and South India on April 7, 8, 9, and 10. During this period, there is also a possibility of strong winds, dust storms, thunderstorms, and hailstorms in some areas.

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Updated on:

06 Apr 2026 03:55 pm

Published on:

06 Apr 2026 03:54 pm

News / National News / Pre-Monsoon Twist: Heavy Rain Alert Issued for Several States on April 7, 8, 9, and 10

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