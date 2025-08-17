Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra' Commences in Bihar

Voter Adhikar Yatra: The opposition's 'Voter Rights Yatra' will commence in Bihar on 17 August, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Starting from Sasaram, the journey will include Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and other prominent leaders of the Mahagathbandhan. This 16-day-long journey across Bihar will cover over 20 districts and approximately 50 assembly constituencies, covering a distance of around 1300 kilometres. The yatra will culminate in a large Mahagathbandhan rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on 1 September.
Rahul Gandhi will depart from Delhi at 11:05 AM today for Sasaram. His helicopter will land at SP Jain College ground in Sasaram. He will then proceed by road to Suara Airport. A public meeting will be held at Suara Airport from 12 PM to 2 PM. In addition to Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Tejashwi Yadav, and other senior leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will be present. The Mahagathbandhan's Voter Adhikar Yatra will pass through 23 districts, covering approximately 50 assembly seats. Through this journey, the Mahagathbandhan leaders will connect with Bihar's 14 crore people.
|Time
|Location
|10:30 AM
|Rahul Gandhi will arrive in Gaya by special aircraft.
|11:05 AM
|He will travel from Gaya to SP Jain College, Sasaram by helicopter.
|12:00 PM to 2:00 PM
|Flag-off and address by Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan leaders.
|4:30 PM
|Commencement of the Yatra from Ambedkar Chowk, Dehri-on-Sone.
|7:30 PM
|Meeting at Ramesh Chowk, Aurangabad.
|Night
|All leaders will stay overnight at Bambhandih Sports Ground, Aurangabad.
|Time
|Location
|8:00 AM
|The Yatra will resume from Amba-Kutumba.
|9:30 AM
|Visit to the Surya Mandir (Sun Temple).
|Afternoon
|Lunch for all leaders in Guraru (Gaya).
|6:30 PM
|Public meeting at Khalis Park Chowk, Gaya.
|Night
|Rahul Gandhi will stay overnight at Rasalpur Cricket Ground.