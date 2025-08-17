Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra' Commences in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi will depart from Delhi at 11:05 AM today for Sasaram. His helicopter will land at SP Jain College ground in Sasaram. He will then proceed by road to Suara Airport. A public meeting will be held at Suara Airport from 12 PM to 2 PM. In addition to Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Tejashwi Yadav, and other senior leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will be present. The Mahagathbandhan's Voter Adhikar Yatra will pass through 23 districts, covering approximately 50 assembly seats. Through this journey, the Mahagathbandhan leaders will connect with Bihar's 14 crore people.