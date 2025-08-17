Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

National News

Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra' Commences in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi will lead the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, commencing today. Read the full story to know more.

Patna

Patrika Desk

Aug 17, 2025

Voter Adhikar Yatra (Photo-IANS)

Voter Adhikar Yatra: The opposition's 'Voter Rights Yatra' will commence in Bihar on 17 August, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Starting from Sasaram, the journey will include Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav, and other prominent leaders of the Mahagathbandhan. This 16-day-long journey across Bihar will cover over 20 districts and approximately 50 assembly constituencies, covering a distance of around 1300 kilometres. The yatra will culminate in a large Mahagathbandhan rally at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on 1 September.

Meeting Preparations Complete at Suara Airport

Rahul Gandhi will depart from Delhi at 11:05 AM today for Sasaram. His helicopter will land at SP Jain College ground in Sasaram. He will then proceed by road to Suara Airport. A public meeting will be held at Suara Airport from 12 PM to 2 PM. In addition to Rahul Gandhi, Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Tejashwi Yadav, and other senior leaders of the Mahagathbandhan will be present. The Mahagathbandhan's Voter Adhikar Yatra will pass through 23 districts, covering approximately 50 assembly seats. Through this journey, the Mahagathbandhan leaders will connect with Bihar's 14 crore people.

17 August Programme

































TimeLocation
10:30 AMRahul Gandhi will arrive in Gaya by special aircraft.
11:05 AMHe will travel from Gaya to SP Jain College, Sasaram by helicopter.
12:00 PM to 2:00 PMFlag-off and address by Rahul Gandhi and Mahagathbandhan leaders.
4:30 PMCommencement of the Yatra from Ambedkar Chowk, Dehri-on-Sone.
7:30 PMMeeting at Ramesh Chowk, Aurangabad.
NightAll leaders will stay overnight at Bambhandih Sports Ground, Aurangabad.

18 August Programme





























TimeLocation
8:00 AMThe Yatra will resume from Amba-Kutumba.
9:30 AMVisit to the Surya Mandir (Sun Temple).
AfternoonLunch for all leaders in Guraru (Gaya).
6:30 PMPublic meeting at Khalis Park Chowk, Gaya.
NightRahul Gandhi will stay overnight at Rasalpur Cricket Ground.

Related Topics

Bihar Election

Bihar news

Updated on:

17 Aug 2025 09:56 am

Published on:

17 Aug 2025 09:55 am

English News / National News / Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Rights Yatra' Commences in Bihar
