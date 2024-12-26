scriptWeather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify | Weather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify | Latest News | Patrika News
Weather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify

Weather Alert: NCR braces for heavy rain and thunderstorms on 27th and 28th December.

Dec 26, 2024

Weather Latest Update: The meteorological department has issued a yellow alert for three days of rain in Delhi-NCR. According to the meteorological department, people in the NCR may experience heavy rain and strong winds on 27 and 28 December. During this period, there will not be a significant drop in maximum and minimum temperatures. After the rain, people will face dense fog and a drop in temperature. According to the alert issued by the meteorological department, there may be heavy rain with storms on 27 and 28 December.

Rain followed by Dense Fog

The meteorological department stated that during that time, the minimum temperature will also increase by about 3 to 4 degrees. After this, it will reach 11 degrees, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain at 23 degrees. After this, from 29 to 31 December, dense fog will prevail, and during this time, a decrease in both maximum and minimum temperatures will be recorded. According to the meteorological department, dense fog will prevail on 29 December. During this time, the maximum temperature is likely to be 21 and the minimum temperature 8 degrees. Similarly, dense fog will prevail on 30 December.
However, on this day, the maximum temperature is likely to be 22 degrees and the minimum temperature 7 degrees. Dense fog is expected on the last day of the year, i.e., 31 December. On this day, the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees and the minimum temperature may remain at 6 degrees. According to the meteorological department, due to continuous snowfall in the mountains and western disturbances, people in the plains will also have to face a chilling cold.

