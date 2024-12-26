Weather Update: Stormy rain alert for 27th and 28th December, cold to intensify

Rain followed by Dense Fog The meteorological department stated that during that time, the minimum temperature will also increase by about 3 to 4 degrees. After this, it will reach 11 degrees, while the maximum temperature is likely to remain at 23 degrees. After this, from 29 to 31 December, dense fog will prevail, and during this time, a decrease in both maximum and minimum temperatures will be recorded. According to the meteorological department, dense fog will prevail on 29 December. During this time, the maximum temperature is likely to be 21 and the minimum temperature 8 degrees. Similarly, dense fog will prevail on 30 December.

However, on this day, the maximum temperature is likely to be 22 degrees and the minimum temperature 7 degrees. Dense fog is expected on the last day of the year, i.e., 31 December. On this day, the maximum temperature is expected to be 22 degrees and the minimum temperature may remain at 6 degrees. According to the meteorological department, due to continuous snowfall in the mountains and western disturbances, people in the plains will also have to face a chilling cold.