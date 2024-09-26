scriptThe condition of veteran actress Rehana Sultan has deteriorated, fighting for life and death in ICU | Latest News | Patrika News

The condition of veteran actress Rehana Sultan has deteriorated, fighting for life and death in ICU

Bollywood Actress In ICU: Veteran actress Rehana is currently admitted to the ICU. Her condition is very critical.

Sep 26, 2024

Patrika Desk

The health of Bollywood’s national award-winning actress has taken a turn for the worse. She has been ill for some time and is currently admitted to the ICU. Her family does not have the money for her surgery. Her condition is also reported to be critical. In such a situation, her brother has appealed to the film industry for help so that her treatment can be done properly and on time. People on social media are also expressing concern about the actress. Everyone wants her to recover and return home safely. Rehana has worked with actors like Shatrughan Sinha and Sanjeev Kumar.

The Actress’s Brother Appeals for Financial Help from Bollywood

Rehana Sultan’s brother contacted the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association (IFTDA) about her condition. IFTDA President Ashok Pandit provided an update on Rehana’s condition. He said that during this difficult time, many Bollywood stars have come forward to help Rehana with her surgery. Director Rohit Shetty, producer Ramesh Taurani, and writer Javed Akhtar are among the Bollywood celebrities who have offered help. TV producer Rajan Shahi has also transferred money to the hospital’s bank account immediately, which will be used for the actress’s heart surgery.

Rohit Shetty Also Helps Rehana Sultan

Ashok Pandit further stated that Rehana Sultan had cardiac issues and complications in her heart valves. Three days ago, her brother Rishabh Sharma had said that her condition was deteriorating and she needed immediate surgery. Rishabh Sharma had appealed for financial help to save his sister, and despite many difficulties, Bollywood’s big-hearted stars came forward to help. As a result, the funds were collected on time, and her valve replacement surgery was performed yesterday (September 2). She is fine but currently in the ICU. The medical team will monitor her condition for the next few days.
It is worth mentioning that Rehana Sultan made her Bollywood debut with the 1970 film ‘Dastak’. She won the Best Actress National Award for this film. In the same year, she was seen in the film ‘Chetna’ with Shatrughan Sinha. However, she got typecast later on and her career started declining.

