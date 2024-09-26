scriptDengue in Gwalior: Where the maximum number of dengue cases were found in three years, this time too it is a danger area | Latest News | Patrika News

Dengue in Gwalior: Where the maximum number of dengue cases were found in three years, this time too it is a danger area

During the rainy season, many areas of the city are witnessing the spread of diseases like dengue and others due to mosquitoes. The health department is taking proactive measures to combat these diseases, but the situation is that the areas where the maximum number of dengue patients were found in the last three years are again witnessing a surge in cases.

GwaliorSep 26, 2024 / 01:54 am

In the rainy season, many areas of the city are witnessing the spread of diseases like dengue and others due to mosquitoes. The health department is taking proactive measures to combat these diseases, but the situation is that the areas where the maximum number of dengue patients were found in the last three years are again witnessing a surge in cases. The number of patients is increasing in the Murar area, but despite this, the health department and the municipal corporation are not paying attention to this area. In the city, if larvae are found in a house, the municipal corporation has to take action against that house, but no such action has been taken yet. The number of dengue patients increases rapidly from August to November, and according to this trend, the number of patients is likely to increase further in the coming days.

Four new patients were found, the total number reached 227

On Monday, four dengue-positive cases were found in the examination of 89 patients in GRMC and District Hospital Murar. So far, a total of 5070 patients have been examined for dengue, out of which 227 have been found positive. During this period, the health department team surveyed 360368 houses and around 2271972 containers were checked, in which larvae were found in 8584 houses and 6120 containers, and were destroyed. Around 20 thousand Gambusia fish have been released in various water sources to destroy the larvae.

Murar area in trouble

According to the health department, the Murar area is witnessing the maximum number of dengue cases this time as well. The areas most affected include Shankar Park, Dindayal Nagar, Shatabdi Puram, Aditya Puram, Kunj Vihar, Balram Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Nana Nagar, Adarsh Colony, Purushottam Vihar, Govardhan Colony, Gayatri Vihar, Golok Mandir, Murar River Tal, Sat Number Chowk, MS Chowk, and Gokul Puri, etc.

Fogging is just a show

The municipal corporation is doing fogging in the city, but it is only limited to areas where senior officials or influential people reside. If someone is found to be dengue-positive, then fogging is done in that area, but the common man is left to fight against mosquitoes on his own.

The department not providing information

The malaria department has been asked to provide information about the areas where larvae have been found so that our team can go to those areas and take action against the houses where larvae have been found, but due to lack of information, no such action has been taken.
Dr. Vaibhav Shrivastava, Chief Health Officer, Municipal Corporation

Teams are engaged in survey

The health department team is continuously surveying the areas to prevent dengue. They are also destroying larvae. For this, around 45 teams are working regularly.
Dr. Sachin Shrivastava, CMHO

