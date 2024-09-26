Dengue in Gwalior: Where the maximum number of dengue cases were found in three years, this time too it is a danger area

Four new patients were found, the total number reached 227 On Monday, four dengue-positive cases were found in the examination of 89 patients in GRMC and District Hospital Murar. So far, a total of 5070 patients have been examined for dengue, out of which 227 have been found positive. During this period, the health department team surveyed 360368 houses and around 2271972 containers were checked, in which larvae were found in 8584 houses and 6120 containers, and were destroyed. Around 20 thousand Gambusia fish have been released in various water sources to destroy the larvae.

Murar area in trouble According to the health department, the Murar area is witnessing the maximum number of dengue cases this time as well. The areas most affected include Shankar Park, Dindayal Nagar, Shatabdi Puram, Aditya Puram, Kunj Vihar, Balram Nagar, Rachna Nagar, Nana Nagar, Adarsh Colony, Purushottam Vihar, Govardhan Colony, Gayatri Vihar, Golok Mandir, Murar River Tal, Sat Number Chowk, MS Chowk, and Gokul Puri, etc.

Fogging is just a show The municipal corporation is doing fogging in the city, but it is only limited to areas where senior officials or influential people reside. If someone is found to be dengue-positive, then fogging is done in that area, but the common man is left to fight against mosquitoes on his own.

The department not providing information The malaria department has been asked to provide information about the areas where larvae have been found so that our team can go to those areas and take action against the houses where larvae have been found, but due to lack of information, no such action has been taken.

Dr. Vaibhav Shrivastava, Chief Health Officer, Municipal Corporation Teams are engaged in survey The health department team is continuously surveying the areas to prevent dengue. They are also destroying larvae. For this, around 45 teams are working regularly.

Dr. Sachin Shrivastava, CMHO