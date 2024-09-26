H3N2 Infection is Spreading Rapidly, Patients with Cough and Cold Should be Alert

H3N2 Influenza Virus Causes The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested that among severe acute respiratory infection patients hospitalized, 50% have been found to have H3N2. This is a severe respiratory infection caused by the influenza virus. The Central Health Ministry has informed that the country witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza every year. This year, the outbreak has been seen in August itself. The highest risk is for children under five years and people above 60 years of age.

Corona and H3N2 Prevention Measures are the Same: Health Ministry The Health Ministry has said that the measures to prevent Corona should still be adopted. Wear a mask and maintain social distancing if you have a cold or cough. Avoid touching your eyes and nose. Take paracetamol if you have flu symptoms.

Strict Surveillance and Testing for H3N2 is Essential The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning stating that the spread of H3N2 infection has increased in areas with high population density. WHO has emphasized the importance of increasing surveillance and timely testing to prevent its spread.

The ICMR has stated that H3N2 infection spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs and sneezes. They have informed that the symptoms are similar to those of seasonal flu, including fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, and body aches. In the current outbreak, nearly 10% of infected patients require oxygen.