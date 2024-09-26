scriptH3N2 Infection is Spreading Rapidly, Patients with Cough and Cold Should be Alert | Latest News | Patrika News

H3N2 Infection is Spreading Rapidly, Patients with Cough and Cold Should be Alert

H3N2 infection: As the weather changes, people often fall prey to cough and cold. But now, these patients should not take their cough and cold lightly. One reason is the rapidly spreading H3N2 infection. The government’s seasonal influenza tracker has issued an alert about H3N2 infection amidst the monsoon season. This is a subtype of influenza H1N1, which has spread to large parts of the country.

JaipurSep 26, 2024 / 01:43 am

Aishwarya Chouhan

H3N2

H3N2

As the weather changes, people often fall prey to cough and cold. But now, these patients should not take their cough and cold lightly. One reason is the rapidly spreading H3N2 infection.

The government’s seasonal influenza tracker has issued an alert about H3N2 infection amidst the monsoon season. This is a subtype of influenza H1N1, which has spread to large parts of the country. Due to this, the common cold and cough are no longer normal. Infected people are being hospitalized, and it is also affecting family members of infected women. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research, the H3N2 virus has been spreading rapidly across the country for four weeks. Last week, nearly 42% of samples tested positive for it.

H3N2 Influenza Virus Causes

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested that among severe acute respiratory infection patients hospitalized, 50% have been found to have H3N2. This is a severe respiratory infection caused by the influenza virus. The Central Health Ministry has informed that the country witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza every year. This year, the outbreak has been seen in August itself. The highest risk is for children under five years and people above 60 years of age.

Corona and H3N2 Prevention Measures are the Same: Health Ministry

The Health Ministry has said that the measures to prevent Corona should still be adopted. Wear a mask and maintain social distancing if you have a cold or cough. Avoid touching your eyes and nose. Take paracetamol if you have flu symptoms.

Strict Surveillance and Testing for H3N2 is Essential

The World Health Organization (WHO) has issued a warning stating that the spread of H3N2 infection has increased in areas with high population density. WHO has emphasized the importance of increasing surveillance and timely testing to prevent its spread.
The ICMR has stated that H3N2 infection spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs and sneezes. They have informed that the symptoms are similar to those of seasonal flu, including fever, sore throat, cough, fatigue, and body aches. In the current outbreak, nearly 10% of infected patients require oxygen.

News / H3N2 Infection is Spreading Rapidly, Patients with Cough and Cold Should be Alert

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

Sports

Former NIA Chief Enters BCCI, Assigned This Big Responsibility

1 day ago

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

world

Explosion in Afghanistan, 3 Children Killed and 2 Injured

1 day ago

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

world

Fire breaks out in Canada’s hostel, 2 people die

1 day ago

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

Special

Ranthambore National Park: Tourists Who Came for Tiger Safari Were Confined to a Hotel, Know Why This Happened?

1 day ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.