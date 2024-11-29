Indian Railways: New year gift for passengers as 124 trains get new numbers, cheaper tickets

But now the situation has become normal. Therefore, the Indian Railways has decided to run these trains with their old numbers. The railways released the list of these 124 trains a month ago, keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers.

Previously, the fare for travelling from Bilaspur to Raipur by local train was set at Rs 30, but it is now being charged at Rs 55. Similarly, fares for MEMU and other trains have also increased. To reduce these increased fares, the numbers of special trains will be changed from 1st January 2025, and they will revert to their original numbers. This will also reduce the fare.

Indian Railway: The numbers and fares of these trains will change 08210-Bilaspur-Gevra Road Passenger Special 58210-08261 Bilaspur-Raipur Passenger Special 58201-08262 Raipur-Bilaspur Passenger Special 58202-08263 Titlagarh-Bilaspur Passenger Special 58213-08264 Bilaspur-Titlagarh Passenger Special

58214-08719 Bilaspur-Raipur MEMU Special 68719-08721 Raipur-Dongargarh MEMU Special 68721-08727 Bilaspur-Raipur MEMU Special 68727-08731 Korba-Bilaspur MEMU Special 68731-08732 Bilaspur-Korba MEMU Special 68732-08733 Gevra Road-Bilaspur MEMU Special 68733-08734 Bilaspur-Gevra Road MEMU Special

68734-08735 Raigarh-Bilaspur MEMU Special 68735-08736 Bilaspur-Raigarh MEMU Special 68736-08737 Raigarh-Bilaspur MEMU Special 68737-08738 Bilaspur-Raigarh MEMU Special 68738-08739 Shahdol-Bilaspur MEMU Special 68739-08740 Bilaspur-Shahdol MEMU Special 68740-08745 Gevra Road-Raipur MEMU Special

68745-08746 Raipur-Gevra Road MEMU Special 68746-08747 Bilaspur-Katni MEMU Special 68747-08748 Katni-Bilaspur MEMU Special 68748-08861 Gondia-Jharsuguda MEMU Special 68861-08862 Jharsuguda-Gondia MEMU Special