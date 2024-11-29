Indian Railways: New year gift for passengers as 124 trains get new numbers, cheaper tickets

scriptIndian Railways: New year gift for passengers as 124 trains get new numbers, cheaper tickets | Latest News | Patrika News

BilaspurNov 29, 2024 / 03:00 pm

Patrika Desk

Indian Railway: From 1st January, the numbers of the trains running as special services will be changed. Among these, 24 trains originate or pass through Bilaspur. These trains had been running as special services since the COVID-19 pandemic, which is why their numbers were also altered.
But now the situation has become normal. Therefore, the Indian Railways has decided to run these trains with their old numbers. The railways released the list of these 124 trains a month ago, keeping in mind the convenience of the passengers.
Previously, the fare for travelling from Bilaspur to Raipur by local train was set at Rs 30, but it is now being charged at Rs 55. Similarly, fares for MEMU and other trains have also increased. To reduce these increased fares, the numbers of special trains will be changed from 1st January 2025, and they will revert to their original numbers. This will also reduce the fare.

Indian Railway: The numbers and fares of these trains will change

08210-Bilaspur-Gevra Road Passenger Special

58210-08261 Bilaspur-Raipur Passenger Special

58201-08262 Raipur-Bilaspur Passenger Special

58202-08263 Titlagarh-Bilaspur Passenger Special

58213-08264 Bilaspur-Titlagarh Passenger Special
58214-08719 Bilaspur-Raipur MEMU Special

68719-08721 Raipur-Dongargarh MEMU Special

68721-08727 Bilaspur-Raipur MEMU Special

68727-08731 Korba-Bilaspur MEMU Special

68731-08732 Bilaspur-Korba MEMU Special

68732-08733 Gevra Road-Bilaspur MEMU Special

68733-08734 Bilaspur-Gevra Road MEMU Special
68734-08735 Raigarh-Bilaspur MEMU Special

68735-08736 Bilaspur-Raigarh MEMU Special

68736-08737 Raigarh-Bilaspur MEMU Special

68737-08738 Bilaspur-Raigarh MEMU Special

68738-08739 Shahdol-Bilaspur MEMU Special

68739-08740 Bilaspur-Shahdol MEMU Special

68740-08745 Gevra Road-Raipur MEMU Special
68745-08746 Raipur-Gevra Road MEMU Special

68746-08747 Bilaspur-Katni MEMU Special

68747-08748 Katni-Bilaspur MEMU Special

68748-08861 Gondia-Jharsuguda MEMU Special

68861-08862 Jharsuguda-Gondia MEMU Special

