Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Heartbeat Check Sparks Fan Concern

Did Kohli have breathing difficulties? However, Virat Kohli experienced some discomfort while chasing the run. Immediately after running a single, he asked Rajasthan Royals’ captain and wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson, to check his heartbeat. It is speculated that Kohli was having difficulty breathing.
During the 15th over of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings, this incident occurred after Virat Kohli took a single off the fourth ball bowled by RR’s Wanindu Hasaranga. Upon reaching the striker’s end, Kohli approached Sanju Samson and had his heartbeat checked. The stump mic picked up Kohli saying, “Check heartbeat.” To which the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper replied, “Okay.” RCB took a strategic timeout at the end of the 15th over.
Kohli creates history in Jaipur The first match of IPL 2025 was played today at Jaipur’s SMS Stadium, where Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets. Kohli and Faf du Plessis played half-centuries for RCB. Kohli also became the batsman to score 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket in this match. Previously, only Australia’s David Warner had achieved this feat. Kohli played an unbeaten innings of 62 runs off 45 balls.