Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Heartbeat Check Sparks Fan Concern

Did Kohli have breathing difficulties? However, Virat Kohli experienced some discomfort while chasing the run. Immediately after running a single, he asked Rajasthan Royals’ captain and wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson, to check his heartbeat. It is speculated that Kohli was having difficulty breathing.

Kohli asking Sanju to check his heartbeat? What was this 😳 pic.twitter.com/2vodlZ4Tvf — Aman (@AmanHasNoName_2) April 13, 2025 During the 15th over of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings, this incident occurred after Virat Kohli took a single off the fourth ball bowled by RR’s Wanindu Hasaranga. Upon reaching the striker’s end, Kohli approached Sanju Samson and had his heartbeat checked. The stump mic picked up Kohli saying, “Check heartbeat.” To which the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper replied, “Okay.” RCB took a strategic timeout at the end of the 15th over. During the 15th over of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings, this incident occurred after Virat Kohli took a single off the fourth ball bowled by RR’s Wanindu Hasaranga. Upon reaching the striker’s end, Kohli approached Sanju Samson and had his heartbeat checked. The stump mic picked up Kohli saying, “Check heartbeat.” To which the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper replied, “Okay.” RCB took a strategic timeout at the end of the 15th over.