scriptVirat Kohli’s Mid-Match Heartbeat Check Sparks Fan Concern | Latest News | Patrika News
IPL 2025
Cricket News

Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Heartbeat Check Sparks Fan Concern

Virat Kohli experienced some discomfort while chasing the run. Immediately after running a single, he asked Rajasthan Royals’ captain and wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson, to check his heartbeat. It is speculated that Kohli was having difficulty breathing.

BharatApr 14, 2025 / 08:40 am

Patrika Desk

Virat Kohli Heartbeat Check Video
RCB vs RR, Virat Kohli Heartbeat Check Video: During a match at Jaipur’s Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Virat Kohli checked his heartbeat mid-game. Fans of Kohli, who played a magnificent half-century against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday, have been worried ever since. This video is rapidly going viral on social media. Kohli led his team to a 9-wicket victory against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. He played an unbeaten half-century in this match and also set a new record. He is only the second batsman after David Warner to score 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket.

Did Kohli have breathing difficulties?

However, Virat Kohli experienced some discomfort while chasing the run. Immediately after running a single, he asked Rajasthan Royals’ captain and wicketkeeper, Sanju Samson, to check his heartbeat. It is speculated that Kohli was having difficulty breathing.
During the 15th over of Royal Challengers Bangalore’s innings, this incident occurred after Virat Kohli took a single off the fourth ball bowled by RR’s Wanindu Hasaranga. Upon reaching the striker’s end, Kohli approached Sanju Samson and had his heartbeat checked. The stump mic picked up Kohli saying, “Check heartbeat.” To which the Rajasthan Royals wicketkeeper replied, “Okay.” RCB took a strategic timeout at the end of the 15th over.

Kohli creates history in Jaipur

The first match of IPL 2025 was played today at Jaipur’s SMS Stadium, where Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by 9 wickets. Kohli and Faf du Plessis played half-centuries for RCB. Kohli also became the batsman to score 100 half-centuries in T20 cricket in this match. Previously, only Australia’s David Warner had achieved this feat. Kohli played an unbeaten innings of 62 runs off 45 balls.

News / Sports / Cricket News / Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Heartbeat Check Sparks Fan Concern

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Trump Administration Mandates 30-Day Foreigner Registration in US

World

Trump Administration Mandates 30-Day Foreigner Registration in US

18 hours ago

Fraud in Rajasthan over hotel bookings! FIR against OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal for cheating over Rs 22 crore

Special

Fraud in Rajasthan over hotel bookings! FIR against OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal for cheating over Rs 22 crore

18 hours ago

Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Heartbeat Check Sparks Fan Concern

Cricket News

Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Heartbeat Check Sparks Fan Concern

in 4 hours

Good news: 6,000 jobs open in Rajasthan, appointments to be made at gram panchayats

Special

Good news: 6,000 jobs open in Rajasthan, appointments to be made at gram panchayats

in 4 hours

Latest Cricket News

CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

Sports

CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

2 days ago

SRH vs PBKS pitch report: Bowlers in trouble as Hyderabad pitch promises run fest, will 300 be breached?

Sports

SRH vs PBKS pitch report: Bowlers in trouble as Hyderabad pitch promises run fest, will 300 be breached?

3 days ago

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

Cricket News

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

5 days ago

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

Sports

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

6 days ago

Trending Sports News

Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Heartbeat Check Sparks Fan Concern

क्रिकेट

Virat Kohli’s Mid-Match Heartbeat Check Sparks Fan Concern

in 4 hours

CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

खेल

CSK vs KKR: Captain Dhoni Blames These Players for Fifth Consecutive Loss

2 days ago

SRH vs PBKS pitch report: Bowlers in trouble as Hyderabad pitch promises run fest, will 300 be breached?

खेल

SRH vs PBKS pitch report: Bowlers in trouble as Hyderabad pitch promises run fest, will 300 be breached?

3 days ago

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

क्रिकेट

Priyansh Arya smashes fastest-ever IPL Hundred against CSK

5 days ago

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

खेल

Watson Accuses Fleming and Dhoni of Lacking Plan as CSK Struggles

6 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.