IND vs NZ: Will Young challenges India ahead of ODI series, New Zealand targets clean sweep

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: In October-November 2024, New Zealand achieved a 3-0 clean sweep against India in India, considered the biggest upset in 21st-century Test cricket. That defeat ended India's 12-year, 18-series unbeaten streak at home. It was New Zealand's first Test series victory on Indian soil since 1955. Before that maiden win in Bengaluru, New Zealand had not won a single Test in India for 36 years, and then they went on to win three consecutive Tests. Will Young, the hero of that series, is now ready to play against India once again. Young said before the series that this is a great opportunity to come to India with a slightly different team. He wants to win another series in India.