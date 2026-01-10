10 January 2026,

Saturday

Cricket News

IND vs NZ: Will Young challenges India ahead of ODI series, New Zealand targets clean sweep

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Is the New Zealand team dreaming of a clean sweep in the ODI series this time, just like in the previous Test series? Before the series, Will Young said that he wants history to repeat itself.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 10, 2026

India vs New Zealand ODI Series

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: In October-November 2024, New Zealand achieved a 3-0 clean sweep against India in India, considered the biggest upset in 21st-century Test cricket. That defeat ended India's 12-year, 18-series unbeaten streak at home. It was New Zealand's first Test series victory on Indian soil since 1955. Before that maiden win in Bengaluru, New Zealand had not won a single Test in India for 36 years, and then they went on to win three consecutive Tests. Will Young, the hero of that series, is now ready to play against India once again. Young said before the series that this is a great opportunity to come to India with a slightly different team. He wants to win another series in India.

Will Young was Player of the Series

In fact, Will Young won the Player of the Series award in that Test series where even star batsmen failed. Now, returning to Indian soil for the three-match ODI series starting January 11, he wants that same confidence to continue. Speaking at the Baroda Cricket Association Stadium, Young said, "Obviously, it's a different format from the last time we were here, but the Black Caps have played some excellent ODI cricket at home against England and West Indies. This is a great opportunity to come to India with a slightly different team. He wants to win another series in India."

Will New Zealand take revenge for Champions Trophy defeat?

When asked about taking revenge for New Zealand's defeat against India in the final of the Champions Trophy 2025, Young dismissed the idea. He said, "This is a completely different challenge from the Champions Trophy; they were different teams, so that matter is now behind us. It's not on our minds at all, we are excited for a three-match bilateral series in ODI cricket." Both teams clashed twice in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, with India defeating the Kiwis on both occasions. After the spinners' magic in Dubai, Rohit Sharma played a blistering innings. However, conditions will be different on India's more batting-friendly grounds.

'Passion and Motivation Should Always Be There'

Young further said that, especially with the T20 World Cup coming up, the importance of such series tends to diminish. However, when you play for your country, these two things — passion and motivation — must always be there. He added that this format is slightly different from Test and T20 cricket, and these days you may even play it a bit less. You have to remember that there are still two ICC events — the Champions Trophy and the World Cup — both of which have a rich and proud history.

Published on:

10 Jan 2026 10:15 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ: Will Young challenges India ahead of ODI series, New Zealand targets clean sweep

