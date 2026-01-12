Virat Kohli Doesn't Keep Player of the Match Trophies, Reveals Heartwarming Reason After Winning Award Against New Zealand

Virat Kohli PoTM Award: India registered a spectacular four-wicket victory in the first match of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The hero of this victory was Virat Kohli, who once again played a match-winning innings of 93 runs off 91 balls, with the help of 8 fours and one six, in a big run chase. For this excellent performance, Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match award. He is the third player in the world to win the most Player of the Match awards in ODI Internationals. After winning this award against New Zealand, when Harsha Bhogle asked him how many such awards he has, he made a revelation that won hearts.