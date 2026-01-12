12 January 2026,

Monday

Cricket News

Virat Kohli Doesn't Keep Player of the Match Trophies, Reveals Heartwarming Reason After Winning Award Against New Zealand

Did you know that Virat Kohli, who has won the most Player of the Month awards in One Day International cricket, does not keep these awards with himself? His mother cherishes these trophies. This revelation was made by Virat Kohli himself.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Virat Kohli PoTM Award

Virat Kohli PoTM Award: India registered a spectacular four-wicket victory in the first match of the three-match ODI series against New Zealand. The hero of this victory was Virat Kohli, who once again played a match-winning innings of 93 runs off 91 balls, with the help of 8 fours and one six, in a big run chase. For this excellent performance, Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match award. He is the third player in the world to win the most Player of the Match awards in ODI Internationals. After winning this award against New Zealand, when Harsha Bhogle asked him how many such awards he has, he made a revelation that won hearts.

'I just send the trophies to my mother in Gurgaon'

After winning the Player of the Match award in the Vadodara ODI against New Zealand, when Harsha asked Virat Kohli how many PoTM awards he has, Kohli replied, "To be honest, I have no idea. I just send the trophies to my mother in Gurgaon; she loves keeping them."

'I always believed in my abilities'

When asked about being the second highest run-scorer in international cricket, Kohli said that if I look at my entire journey, it is no less than a dream come true for me. I always believed in my abilities, but I also knew that I would have to work very hard to reach where I am today. God has given me more than I expected; I look at my journey with great respect and gratitude, and I feel very proud of it.

'I am not thinking about milestones at all'

Were you thinking about your 54th century? To this, he said that if I tell you the absolute truth, the way I am playing right now, I am not thinking about milestones at all. If we were batting first, perhaps I would have played even faster. But, in the chase, I had to play according to the situation. I felt like hitting more boundaries. I had only one thought in my mind: to take the team to a position from where we could win comfortably.

'I have seen this happen with MS Dhoni as well'

When he comes out to bat, the crowd cheers. To this, Kohli said that this happens at different times in different matches. I am aware of this, and to be honest, I don't like it. I have seen this happen with MS Dhoni as well. It's not a good feeling for the player who is going back. I understand the crowd's excitement, but instead of thinking too much about it, I try to focus on what I need to do.

Most PoTM Awards in ODIs

62 – Sachin Tendulkar

48 – Sanath Jayasuriya

45 – Virat Kohli*

32 – Jacques Kallis

32 – Ricky Ponting

32 – Shahid Afridi

