IND vs NZ: India suffers another blow after Rishabh Pant's injury! Big update on Washington Sundar's injury

Washington Sundar Injury: Just 24 hours after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ODI series, Washington Sundar's availability for the remaining two matches against New Zealand is now in doubt. Sundar suffered a side strain during the first ODI and may now miss the rest of the series. Sundar is also part of the squad for T20 World Cup 2026, and the team management would not want to take any risks with him. In the post-match press conference, Harshit Rana confirmed the nature of his injury, stating that Washington has a side strain and was experiencing pain while batting.