IND vs NZ: India suffers another blow after Rishabh Pant's injury! Big update on Washington Sundar's injury

Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir and all-rounder Washington Sundar. (Photo source: IANS)
Washington Sundar Injury: Just 24 hours after Rishabh Pant was ruled out of the ODI series, Washington Sundar's availability for the remaining two matches against New Zealand is now in doubt. Sundar suffered a side strain during the first ODI and may now miss the rest of the series. Sundar is also part of the squad for T20 World Cup 2026, and the team management would not want to take any risks with him. In the post-match press conference, Harshit Rana confirmed the nature of his injury, stating that Washington has a side strain and was experiencing pain while batting.
Washington Sundar's discomfort first became apparent when he left the field after completing his fifth over in New Zealand's innings. Nitish Kumar Reddy came in as a substitute fielder in his place. Although Sundar later came in to bat at number 8 during India's innings, he was clearly struggling between the wickets and could barely manage singles.
KL Rahul was with Sundar during the tense finish. He said, "I didn't know he couldn't run. I knew he had some discomfort in the first innings, but I wasn't aware of the severity. He was hitting the ball very well." Sundar eventually scored 7 runs off 7 balls, and Rahul finished the match with a powerful shot.
Shubman Gill was also asked about Sundar's condition immediately after the match. The Indian captain confirmed at the presentation that Washington Sundar has a side strain. He added, "Washington will go for a scan, so we will have a clearer picture after the scan."
The BCCI has not yet issued an official update regarding Washington Sundar's injury, stating whether he will be ruled out of the series or if a replacement player will be announced. Rishabh Pant was also ruled out of the series just before it began due to a side strain, after which Dhruv Jurel was included in the squad a few hours before the first ODI.
