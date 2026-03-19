Top 5 Slowest Centurions in IPL History: All-Indian List Featuring Virat Kohli and Other Stars

Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings match scene. (Photo source: IANS)
Indian Premier League 2026: Scoring a century in the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a dream for every batsman, but some centuries gain attention due to their slow pace. The list of batsmen who have scored the slowest centuries in IPL history includes all Indian players, with Virat Kohli also featuring in it. Let's take a look at the list of the top 5 slowest centurions.
Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) captain Virat Kohli played an unbeaten innings of 113 runs off 72 balls, with the help of 12 fours and 4 sixes, against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Jaipur. He completed this century in 67 balls. This was the joint slowest century in IPL history. This was Kohli's 8th century in his IPL career. Rajasthan Royals won this match with the help of Jos Buttler's century on the last ball.
Manish Pandey scored a century against Deccan Chargers (DC) while playing for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2009 in Centurion. This was the first century by any Indian batsman in IPL and T20 cricket. In this match played in Centurion, Pandey scored an unbeaten 114 runs off 73 balls with the help of 10 fours and 4 sixes. Pandey completed his century in 67 balls.
Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has scored only one century in the IPL. The Master Blaster achieved this century off 66 balls against Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK). During this, he hit 12 fours and 3 sixes. This was Sachin's first and last century in T20 cricket. He scored his first 50 runs in 43 balls, then accelerated rapidly in the latter part. He smashed 45 runs in the last 5 overs, including a six over fine leg and big shots over long-on. He completed his century by taking a single on the last ball, and the entire stadium stood up.
Wicketkeeper-batsman KL Rahul scored a century off 64 balls against Mumbai Indians (MI) while playing for Punjab Kings (PBKS). This was the second century of his career. Rahul hit 6 fours and 6 sixes in his innings.
Playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Ambati Rayudu scored a century off 62 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Rayudu came out to open in this match and batted till the end, guiding the team to a spectacular victory. He played a 100-run innings off 62 balls with the help of seven fours and seven sixes, for which he was awarded the Man of the Match.
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