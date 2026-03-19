Top 5 Slowest Centurions in IPL History: All-Indian List Featuring Virat Kohli and Other Stars

Former Mumbai Indians (MI) captain and legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has scored only one century in the IPL. The Master Blaster achieved this century off 66 balls against Kochi Tuskers Kerala (KTK). During this, he hit 12 fours and 3 sixes. This was Sachin's first and last century in T20 cricket. He scored his first 50 runs in 43 balls, then accelerated rapidly in the latter part. He smashed 45 runs in the last 5 overs, including a six over fine leg and big shots over long-on. He completed his century by taking a single on the last ball, and the entire stadium stood up.