IND vs NZ 1st ODI Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Rule or Bowlers Dominate? Read the Vadodara Pitch Report Here

The first ODI between India and New Zealand will be played on January 11 at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara. (Photo: X@/MyVadodara)
India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Pitch Report: The first ODI series of 2026 between India and New Zealand is set to commence in Vadodara. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at Vadodara's BCA Stadium (Kotambi) on January 11. The Indian team has undergone several significant changes and will be looking to find its balance. Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the field with renewed vigour under the captaincy of Michael Bracewell. Both teams will face each other in the ODI format after a long interval, and this series is considered crucial for many players. The pitch and conditions in Vadodara for this first ODI encounter could dictate the direction of the match. This pitch is expected to offer more assistance to batsmen than bowlers.
The Indian men's team has never played a match at this venue in Vadodara, although domestic matches have been held here. The pitch here is flat, where the ball comes onto the bat well, aiding the batsmen. Fast bowlers might get some slight movement in the initial overs, but as the match progresses, it will become easier for batsmen to score runs. This first match between India and New Zealand could be a high-scoring affair. Due to consistent bounce and minimal turn, batsmen can easily score runs on this pitch. Bowlers can exploit the swing available with the new ball, but otherwise, batsmen are likely to dominate.
The weather in Vadodara will be clear with no chances of rain, ensuring a full 50-over match. On January 11, the maximum temperature in Vadodara will be 29 degrees Celsius and the minimum will be 14 degrees Celsius. There is a possibility of dew in the evening, which could further increase the challenges for the bowlers. The team winning the toss would prefer to chase a target.
India will see the return of captain Shubman Gill after recovering from injury. Vice-captain Shreyas Iyer has also been cleared to play. Fast bowler Mohammed Siraj is making a comeback to the team after a long gap. Apart from this, Indian fans will have their eyes on the pairing of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli.
