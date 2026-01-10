IND vs NZ 1st ODI Pitch Report: Will Batsmen Rule or Bowlers Dominate? Read the Vadodara Pitch Report Here

India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Pitch Report: The first ODI series of 2026 between India and New Zealand is set to commence in Vadodara. The first match of the series is scheduled to be played at Vadodara's BCA Stadium (Kotambi) on January 11. The Indian team has undergone several significant changes and will be looking to find its balance. Meanwhile, New Zealand will enter the field with renewed vigour under the captaincy of Michael Bracewell. Both teams will face each other in the ODI format after a long interval, and this series is considered crucial for many players. The pitch and conditions in Vadodara for this first ODI encounter could dictate the direction of the match. This pitch is expected to offer more assistance to batsmen than bowlers.