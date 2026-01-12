12 January 2026,

Monday

Virat Kohli creates history again, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s mega record and sets new milestones

Virat Kohli Records: Virat Kohli has become the fastest player to complete 28,000 runs in international cricket. In this regard, he has broken Sachin Tendulkar's record. Along with this, he has also created many other records.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Jan 12, 2026

Virat Kohli Records

Virat Kohli raises his bat after scoring a half-century against New Zealand. (Photo source: X/@BCCI)

Virat Kohli Records: Virat Kohli has once again etched his name in the golden pages of international cricket history. In India's first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday at the Kotambi International Stadium in Vadodara, Kohli completed 28,000 international runs. He became the fastest player in the world to achieve this milestone, accomplishing it in 624 innings. Previously, this record was held by Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved it in 644 innings. Along with this, Virat has set several other records in this match.

Achievement Reached After Scoring 25 Runs

Virat Kohli needed 25 runs before the first match of this series to complete 28,000 international runs. Before this match, he had scored 27,975 runs in international cricket in 623 innings across 556 matches, with an average of 52.58. His tally included 84 centuries and 145 half-centuries.

Second Highest Run-Scorer in International Cricket

While playing his 309th ODI for India, Kohli surpassed the 28,000-run mark by hitting a boundary off New Zealand bowler Aditya Ashok on the fifth ball of the 13th over. With this, he overtook Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-scorer in international cricket.

Most Player of the Match Awards in ODIs

62 – Sachin Tendulkar
48 – Sanath Jayasuriya
45 – Virat Kohli*
32 – Jacques Kallis
32 – Ricky Ponting
32 – Shahid Afridi

Most Consecutive 50+ Scores (ODIs)

5 – Virat Kohli*
2 – Quinton de Kock
2 – Kane Williamson
2 – Babar Azam

Most Successful 300+ Target Chases (ODIs)

20 – India*
15 – England
14 – Australia
12 – Pakistan
11 – New Zealand / Sri Lanka

Most 50-Plus Scores Against New Zealand (ODIs)

18 – Ricky Ponting (50 innings)
16 – Virat Kohli (34 innings)*
14 – Dean Jones (27 innings)
14 – Kumar Sangakkara (45 innings)

Related Topics

india vs new zealand 2026

Published on:

12 Jan 2026 11:21 am

News / Sports / Cricket News / Virat Kohli creates history again, breaks Sachin Tendulkar's mega record and sets new milestones

Cricket News

Sports

