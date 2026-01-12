Virat Kohli creates history again, breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s mega record and sets new milestones

Virat Kohli Records: Virat Kohli has once again etched his name in the golden pages of international cricket history. In India's first ODI against New Zealand on Sunday at the Kotambi International Stadium in Vadodara, Kohli completed 28,000 international runs. He became the fastest player in the world to achieve this milestone, accomplishing it in 624 innings. Previously, this record was held by Sachin Tendulkar, who achieved it in 644 innings. Along with this, Virat has set several other records in this match.