Mehul Choksi Arrested in Belgium: PNB Fraud Fugitive Apprehended

₹13,850 Crore Fraud Case Choksi, along with his nephew Nirav Modi, is wanted by the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) (ED)) in connection with a ₹13,850 crore fraud against PNB. Both allegedly misused Letters of Undertaking (LoU) and Foreign Loan Contracts (FLC) by allegedly bribing officials at the bank’s Brady House branch in Mumbai. This is the biggest loan scam in India’s banking history.

Choksi and Nirav Modi Fled India Weeks before the scam became public, in January 2018, Choksi and Nirav Modi fled India. Nirav Modi is currently in a London jail, with extradition proceedings ongoing, while Choksi had earlier acquired citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda and resided there. He mysteriously disappeared from Antigua in 2021 but was later apprehended in Dominica.

May Seek Bail Citing Poor Health The Belgian Foreign Ministry recently confirmed Choksi’s presence and that the matter is being treated with importance and attention. Reports suggest Choksi obtained a Belgian residence card and was living in Antwerp with his wife, Priti Choksi, a Belgian citizen. It is expected that Choksi may seek bail and release from a Belgian court, citing poor health and other reasons.