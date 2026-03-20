PM Modi Expresses Concern Over Attacks on Ships in Strait of Hormuz, Discusses with Heads of State of Qatar, France, and Oman

In his discussions with the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and the King of Jordan, Abdullah II, the Prime Minister made it clear that India considers attacks on energy infrastructure unacceptable. He stated that such attacks not only increase regional instability but also affect the global market. India has stressed the need for safe and unimpeded maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz, a crucial route for the world's energy supply.