Iran War Triggers Global Energy Shock; Pakistan and Bangladesh Reel — What Are India’s Options?

India is also grappling with an energy crisis due to the Iran war. If gas production in Qatar remains affected for a long time, it will directly impact the common people. In such a scenario, India may have to purchase expensive gas from other sources, which could lead to an increase in the prices of domestic cooking gas (LPG). Furthermore, due to the increasing tension in the Strait of Hormuz, some of India's gas tankers are stranded at sea, further increasing the pressure on supply. The West Asian crisis is having a serious impact on the economies and lives of common people in many countries, including India.