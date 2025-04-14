scriptSalman Khan Receives Another Death Threat, Security Tightened | Latest News | Patrika News
Crime

Salman Khan Receives Another Death Threat, Security Tightened

Salman Khan Receives Another Death Threat: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat. Mumbai Police have launched an investigation.

Apr 14, 2025

Patrika Desk

Salman Khan Death Threat
Salman Khan Threat: Bollywood actor Salman Khan has received another death threat. This threat was delivered via a WhatsApp message to the Worli office of Mumbai’s Transport Department.

The threatening message not only contained a death threat against Salman Khan but also stated that the attackers would enter his home to attack him. Furthermore, a threat to blow up the actor’s car was also made.
Taking the matter seriously, an FIR has been registered against an unknown person at the Worli police station. The police have launched an investigation to identify and apprehend the sender of the message as soon as possible.

Security heightened outside Salman’s home –

Salman Khan has been receiving continuous threats for some time now, leading to increased security measures. In November, the Bollywood actor received a death threat in the name of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Mumbai Police arrested 24-year-old Sohail Pasha from Karnataka on 12 November last year for sending threatening messages to Salman Khan. Prior to this, 20-year-old Mohammad Tayyab Ali from Noida, UP, was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill the superstar.

Salman in the crosshairs of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang

It is noteworthy that during interrogation, the accused arrested in the NCP leader Baba Siddiqui murder case revealed that Salman Khan was also on their hit list. Shooters from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had conducted several recce missions of Salman’s residence, ‘Galaxy Apartment’, in Mumbai. However, due to tight security, they could not attack Salman. But in April last year, five rounds of firing took place outside Salman’s house, followed by the murder of Salman’s close associate, Baba Siddiqui, a few months later. Notorious gangster Lawrence Bishnoi stated in an interview that his sole aim in life is to kill Salman Khan.
Last year, Mumbai Police tightened security outside Salman Khan’s home. Additionally, bulletproof glass was specifically installed on the balcony of ‘Galaxy Apartment’ from where he greets his fans. Besides Mumbai Police, private security guards are also deployed outside Galaxy Apartment.

