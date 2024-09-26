Pakistan was defeated in the Test series, Bangladesh captain dedicated the win to the people of the country going through difficult times

scriptPakistan was defeated in the Test series, Bangladesh captain dedicated the win to the people of the country going through difficult times | Latest News | Patrika News

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that their first 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan is one of the biggest achievements in the country's cricket history. This win will bring happiness to the people of our country.

PAK vs BAN
Bangladesh has created history by defeating Pakistan in their own home in the Test series. Despite Pakistan’s 448 runs in the first Test, Bangladesh made a strong comeback, and in the second Test, Liton Das and Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s crucial partnership led to a thrilling 6-wicket win. After this win, Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto said that their first 2-0 Test series win against Pakistan was one of the biggest achievements in the country’s cricket history.
It is worth mentioning that when Najmul’s team went to Pakistan, Bangladesh was going through political turmoil and floods.

‘This win will bring happiness to the people of our country’

After the series win, Najmul Hossain Shanto said I think this win will bring happiness to the people of our country, as they have been going through difficult times in the last few days, whether it’s floods or protests. But the way we played the match, I think it will bring a smile to people’s faces, and we all know how much the people of our country love cricket.

‘This series win is very important’

Shanto said that this series win is very important. I think everyone has struggled a lot in the last one and a half months. But we all know that cricket is an emotional thing in our country. Therefore, I hope people will smile a little, as we have won the series and the match, and we are very happy that our spectators are happy.

‘It’s difficult to express in words’

He further said that it’s difficult to express in words the emotions I felt after winning this series. This achievement is one of the best moments in Bangladesh cricket history, and when Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan were batting, we all wanted them to finish the match from the dressing room. They have been playing for Bangladesh for a long time and have won many matches for us. But winning a match like this is special, and we all wanted it and are very happy.

‘Every player believed that we could make a comeback’

The captain further said that I believe faith is very important. I think every player believed that we could make a comeback at any time, as you know, Miraz came to bat at number eight. We had batting depth. So, we all believed that if someone got set, they could score big. I won’t lie, we were behind and were a bit nervous at that time, but the way Miraz and Liton batted, I think we were in a good position after 10-15 overs, and we believed that these guys would take us to a good position.

