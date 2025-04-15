scriptVaranasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed | Varanasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed | Latest News | Patrika News
Varanasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed

Sources say Chandrakant Meena did not take strict action on the day of the incident, nor did he file a report against the negligent Station House Officer and Sub-Inspector.

VaranasiApr 15, 2025 / 12:18 pm

Patrika Desk

Police Action: A graduation student in Varanasi was gang-raped by 23 boys for seven days. On 3 April, the boys abandoned her on the street and fled. The traumatised student reached home and reported the incident. Police have so far arrested 13 out of the 23 accused.
On Friday morning, when PM Modi arrived in Varanasi, he immediately sought an update on the gang-rape case from Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal upon landing at the airport. He also expressed displeasure at the negligence, demanding strict action against all culprits. Action has now begun. Following the Prime Minister’s displeasure, Varanasi’s DCP Varuna Chandrakant Meena was removed from his post on Monday night.

3 to 4 More Police Officials May Face Action

Sources say Chandrakant Meena did not take strict action on the day of the incident, nor did he file a report against the negligent Station House Officer and Sub-Inspector. This caused dissatisfaction among senior officials, leading to this action. Sources say that action may be taken against 3 to 4 more police officials involved in this case in the coming days.

Who is Chandrakant Meena?

IPS Chandrakant Meena is a 2018-batch officer. He hails from Alwar, Rajasthan. He has been in Varanasi since 2022. He was made ADCP Kashi Zone in 2023, followed by the responsibility of DCP Crime in the same year. In an administrative reshuffle, he was given the charge of DCP Varuna Zone and has remained in Varanasi since then.
Chandrakant Meena holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering. Meena also received the DG Silver Medal in 2023. Before Varanasi, Meena served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bareilly, where he took action against land mafias. Following action under the Gangster Act against the directors of Alliance Builders, property worth ₹35.11 crore was seized.

Varanasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed

