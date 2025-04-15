Varanasi gangrape case: IPS Chandrakant Meena removed

On Friday morning, when PM Modi arrived in Varanasi, he immediately sought an update on the gang-rape case from Police Commissioner Mohit Agarwal upon landing at the airport. He also expressed displeasure at the negligence, demanding strict action against all culprits. Action has now begun. Following the Prime Minister’s displeasure, Varanasi’s DCP Varuna Chandrakant Meena was removed from his post on Monday night.

3 to 4 More Police Officials May Face Action Sources say Chandrakant Meena did not take strict action on the day of the incident, nor did he file a report against the negligent Station House Officer and Sub-Inspector. This caused dissatisfaction among senior officials, leading to this action. Sources say that action may be taken against 3 to 4 more police officials involved in this case in the coming days.

Who is Chandrakant Meena? IPS Chandrakant Meena is a 2018-batch officer. He hails from Alwar, Rajasthan. He has been in Varanasi since 2022. He was made ADCP Kashi Zone in 2023, followed by the responsibility of DCP Crime in the same year. In an administrative reshuffle, he was given the charge of DCP Varuna Zone and has remained in Varanasi since then.

Chandrakant Meena holds a B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering. Meena also received the DG Silver Medal in 2023. Before Varanasi, Meena served as Assistant Superintendent of Police in Bareilly, where he took action against land mafias. Following action under the Gangster Act against the directors of Alliance Builders, property worth ₹35.11 crore was seized.