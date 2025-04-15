Israel Proposes Gaza Ceasefire with ‘Unacceptable Condition’ for Hamas

What is the Israeli Proposal? Israel has presented a ceasefire proposal to Egypt for Gaza. This proposal suggests a 45-day temporary ceasefire in Gaza, in exchange for Hamas releasing approximately half of the hostages they hold. This ceasefire would also pave the way for negotiations towards a permanent truce. Egypt has been mediating the conflict from the outset, which is why Israel submitted the proposal to them, who have subsequently passed it on to Hamas.
Hamas Rejects Israel’s Condition Hamas has responded to Israel’s proposal. The proposal includes a condition that Hamas finds unacceptable. A Hamas official stated that Israel has demanded their fighters lay down their arms, a demand they refuse to accept. The Hamas official clarified that this Israeli demand is a red line that cannot be crossed; it is not even open to discussion.
Prior to Israel’s proposal, Hamas offered to release all hostages. Hamas has made it clear that they are prepared to release all hostages in their custody if Israel agrees to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza.