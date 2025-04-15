Israel Proposes Gaza Ceasefire with ‘Unacceptable Condition’ for Hamas

What is the Israeli Proposal? Israel has presented a ceasefire proposal to Egypt for Gaza. This proposal suggests a 45-day temporary ceasefire in Gaza, in exchange for Hamas releasing approximately half of the hostages they hold. This ceasefire would also pave the way for negotiations towards a permanent truce. Egypt has been mediating the conflict from the outset, which is why Israel submitted the proposal to them, who have subsequently passed it on to Hamas.

#UPDATE Egypt received an Israeli proposal for a temporary ceasefire in war-torn Gaza that would pave the way for negotiations towards a permanent cessation of hostilities, state-linked media said on Monday. pic.twitter.com/OOaQyDroe5 — AFP News Agency (@AFP) April 14, 2025 Hamas Rejects Israel’s Condition Hamas has responded to Israel’s proposal. The proposal includes a condition that Hamas finds unacceptable. A Hamas official stated that Israel has demanded their fighters lay down their arms, a demand they refuse to accept. The Hamas official clarified that this Israeli demand is a red line that cannot be crossed; it is not even open to discussion. Hamas has responded to Israel’s proposal. The proposal includes a condition that Hamas finds unacceptable. A Hamas official stated that Israel has demanded their fighters lay down their arms, a demand they refuse to accept. The Hamas official clarified that this Israeli demand is a red line that cannot be crossed; it is not even open to discussion.