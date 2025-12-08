Will Another War Break Out? Thailand and Cambodia Attack Each Other, Trump's Peace Deal Flops

Clashes resumed on the Thailand-Cambodia border on Sunday night and continued until the early morning. A Thai soldier was killed and another injured in firing by Cambodian troops. Thailand declared it an 'act of war', a charge Cambodia denied. In response, the Thai Air Force conducted airstrikes on military targets in Cambodia. The situation between the two countries has significantly deteriorated, raising fears of an impending war. Both nations have advised their citizens near the border to evacuate to safer locations. It is also anticipated that both countries may soon increase troop presence along the border, deploying tanks and missiles.