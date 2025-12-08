8 दिसंबर 2025,

World

Will Another War Break Out? Thailand and Cambodia Attack Each Other, Trump's Peace Deal Flops

A war may break out between two Asian countries. It is noteworthy that US President Donald Trump had brokered a peace agreement between these two countries some time ago, but now the situation between the two countries has deteriorated once again.

Patrika Desk

Dec 08, 2025

A four-day war between Thailand and Cambodia in July resulted in casualties and damage to both countries. Subsequently, both nations agreed to a ceasefire under pressure from United States of America President Donald Trump. During the ASEAN Summit in October, Trump met with Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, and facilitated a peace agreement. However, both countries have since violated the ceasefire.

Will Another War Break Out?

Clashes resumed on the Thailand-Cambodia border on Sunday night and continued until the early morning. A Thai soldier was killed and another injured in firing by Cambodian troops. Thailand declared it an 'act of war', a charge Cambodia denied. In response, the Thai Air Force conducted airstrikes on military targets in Cambodia. The situation between the two countries has significantly deteriorated, raising fears of an impending war. Both nations have advised their citizens near the border to evacuate to safer locations. It is also anticipated that both countries may soon increase troop presence along the border, deploying tanks and missiles.

Trump's Peace Deal Flops

The renewed conflict between Thailand and Cambodia signifies the failure of Trump's peace initiative. This is not the first instance of a Trump-brokered peace deal falling apart. Similar failures have been observed in the context of the Israel-Hamas conflict and the Russia-Ukraine war, where Trump's claims of achieving peace have repeatedly proven unsuccessful.

08 Dec 2025 01:35 pm

