Who is Putin's Best Friend? Exploring the Russian President's Deepest Bonds

Sergei Roldugin is a renowned Russian musician and is also said to be the godfather of Putin's elder daughter. In Vladimir Putin's autobiography published in 2000, he described Putin as his brother. Many of Putin's KGB colleagues joined him in government, but Roldugin did not. Until the Panama Papers leak, Roldugin was merely a musician, but the exposé revealed a new facet of his life to the world. It emerged that he had amassed a fortune of $100 million through three offshore companies. It was also stated that Sergei Roldugin had built such a vast empire with Putin's help. However, Russia dismissed the revelations as a conspiracy.