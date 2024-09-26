Study on Dengue: Dengue Fever Can Be More Dangerous Than Covid

According to recent media reports, the number of patients with dengue fever is increasing in southern states. A study has revealed the health problems caused by dengue fever. Researchers have stated that dengue infection can be more dangerous than Covid-19. The risk of heart-related complications is 55% higher in people who have recovered from dengue fever compared to Covid-19 patients.

Be Cautious of Dengue for Your Heart’s Health The study has highlighted the effects of Covid-19 on the body. It has been found that Covid-19 can have a severe impact on heart health. The study has also revealed that dengue fever can be more harmful to your heart than Covid-19.

Singaporean scientists have studied the effects of dengue fever. They found that people who have recovered from dengue fever are more likely to develop heart-related diseases. Therefore, it is essential to take care of your heart health after recovering from dengue fever.

What Does the Study Say About Dengue? The study aimed to examine 11,707 patients with dengue fever and 1,248,326 patients with COVID-19 in Singapore between July 2021 and October 2022. The study monitored the health conditions of the participants for 300 days after the infection. The study found that dengue fever can have severe effects on the body, including liver damage, myocarditis, and neurological problems.

Scientist Says Dengue Can Cause Heart and Liver Problems According to Professor Kwok, a professor of infectious diseases and epidemiology in Hong Kong, dengue fever can cause more harm than Covid-19. He found that dengue fever can have long-term effects on health, including heart and liver problems.

Disclaimer: The purpose of this article is to raise awareness about diseases and health-related problems. This is not a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Therefore, readers are advised not to try any medication, treatment, or remedy without consulting a qualified doctor or medical expert.