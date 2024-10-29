Big decision: Athletes who are genuine medal contenders will receive funding

The meeting was attended by former athletes, coaches, government officials, and sports administrators. A proposal was put forward to create new criteria for providing financial assistance to athletes and to only provide assistance to those who are real medal contenders.

Decision taken in the meeting According to reports, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) held a meeting recently, which was attended by former athletes, coaches, government officials, and sports administrators. In this meeting, a proposal was put forward to create new criteria for providing financial assistance to athletes and to only provide assistance to those who are real medal contenders.

Over 300 athletes receive financial assistance Currently, more than 300 athletes receive financial assistance under the TOPS scheme. An official who attended the MOC meeting said that if the new selection criteria are implemented, around half of the athletes will be dropped from the TOPS scheme. However, no cuts are being made yet, but a review is underway.