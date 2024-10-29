scriptBig decision: Athletes who are genuine medal contenders will receive funding | Latest News | Patrika News
Other Sports

Big decision: Athletes who are genuine medal contenders will receive funding

After the disappointing performance of athletes in the Paris Olympics, the Sports Ministry is going to cut funding.

New DelhiOct 29, 2024 / 01:07 pm

Patrika Desk

The central government has spent around 470 crore rupees on training for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Despite this, the performance of Indian athletes has been extremely disappointing. India won six medals in the Paris Olympics, including one silver and five bronze medals. After this disappointing performance, the government is now considering cutting funding for athletes under the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS).
The meeting was attended by former athletes, coaches, government officials, and sports administrators. A proposal was put forward to create new criteria for providing financial assistance to athletes and to only provide assistance to those who are real medal contenders.

Decision taken in the meeting

According to reports, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) held a meeting recently, which was attended by former athletes, coaches, government officials, and sports administrators. In this meeting, a proposal was put forward to create new criteria for providing financial assistance to athletes and to only provide assistance to those who are real medal contenders.

Over 300 athletes receive financial assistance

Currently, more than 300 athletes receive financial assistance under the TOPS scheme. An official who attended the MOC meeting said that if the new selection criteria are implemented, around half of the athletes will be dropped from the TOPS scheme. However, no cuts are being made yet, but a review is underway.

Separate criteria for the Olympics

According to reports, the meeting also discussed creating separate plans for the Asian Games and the Olympics. Under this, many athletes who are medal contenders in the Asian and Commonwealth Games but have a weak claim in the Olympics will be considered. The MOC has been divided into several sub-committees, each responsible for creating selection policies for specific events.

News / Sports / Other Sports / Big decision: Athletes who are genuine medal contenders will receive funding

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Madras High Court: Changes Introduce in the Muslim Personal law

National News

Madras High Court: Changes Introduce in the Muslim Personal law

in 3 hours

Rajasthan: Government’s negligence gives bail to cow smuggler, Congress raises questions

Political

Rajasthan: Government’s negligence gives bail to cow smuggler, Congress raises questions

in 3 hours

100 out of 228 dropout children return to school

Education News

100 out of 228 dropout children return to school

in 3 hours

The New Formula for Women’s Fitness – High Intensity Workout

Health

The New Formula for Women’s Fitness – High Intensity Workout

in 4 hours

Latest Other Sports

Sadbhavna Premier League: The Eleven Star wins the first match

IPL

Sadbhavna Premier League: The Eleven Star wins the first match

16 hours ago

PKL 2024: UP Yoddha defeats Bengaluru Bulls by 21 points, Surinder Gill and Bharat shine

Other Sports

PKL 2024: UP Yoddha defeats Bengaluru Bulls by 21 points, Surinder Gill and Bharat shine

6 days ago

Commonwealth Games 2026: Cricket Tournament will not be held in 2026 edition, 10 sports have also been excluded

Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: Cricket Tournament will not be held in 2026 edition, 10 sports have also been excluded

1 week ago

Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik protests against Brijbhushan Singh on the instigation of Vinesh Fogat! Allegations create a stir

Other Sports

Wrestlers Protest: Sakshi Malik protests against Brijbhushan Singh on the instigation of Vinesh Fogat! Allegations create a stir

1 week ago

Trending Sports News

रमीज राजा ने बाबर आजम के टेस्ट केरियार को एलकर दिया बड़ा बयान, कहा – अभी बहुत कुछ …

क्रिकेट

रमीज राजा ने बाबर आजम के टेस्ट केरियार को एलकर दिया बड़ा बयान, कहा – अभी बहुत कुछ …

in 5 hours

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से 4 महीने में 17 खिलाड़ियों ने लिया संन्यास, दर्जनभर भारतीय समेत ये विदेशी भी कतार में

क्रिकेट

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट से 4 महीने में 17 खिलाड़ियों ने लिया संन्यास, दर्जनभर भारतीय समेत ये विदेशी भी कतार में

in 4 hours

शराब की बोतलें फेंकी, कुर्सियां टूटी, ट्रैक पर पड़ा सड़ा हुआ खाना… दिलजीत दोसांझ के कॉन्सर्ट के बाद JLN स्टेडियम का बुरा हाल

अन्य खेल

शराब की बोतलें फेंकी, कुर्सियां टूटी, ट्रैक पर पड़ा सड़ा हुआ खाना… दिलजीत दोसांझ के कॉन्सर्ट के बाद JLN स्टेडियम का बुरा हाल

in 3 hours

भारत के खिलाफ मुंबई टेस्ट से पहले न्यूजीलैंड के लिए बुरी खबर, ये दिग्गज बल्लेबाज तीसरे टेस्ट से भी हुआ बाहर

क्रिकेट

भारत के खिलाफ मुंबई टेस्ट से पहले न्यूजीलैंड के लिए बुरी खबर, ये दिग्गज बल्लेबाज तीसरे टेस्ट से भी हुआ बाहर

in 2 hours

प्लंबर, कारपेंटर और टेस्टिकुलर कैंसर से लड़े, कलर-ब्लाइंड होने के बावजूद मैथ्यू वेड ने ऐसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया को बनाया था चैम्पियन

क्रिकेट

प्लंबर, कारपेंटर और टेस्टिकुलर कैंसर से लड़े, कलर-ब्लाइंड होने के बावजूद मैथ्यू वेड ने ऐसे ऑस्ट्रेलिया को बनाया था चैम्पियन

in 2 hours

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.