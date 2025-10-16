Ahmedabad Recommended for Commonwealth Games 2030 Hosting Rights

Dr. Donald Rukare, Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, said: "We are grateful to both India and Nigeria for the foresight and commitment they have shown in preparing their proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Both proposals were inspirational and reflect the breadth of opportunities that exist within our Commonwealth family. The Executive Board has carefully considered the findings of the Evaluation Committee and is recommending Ahmedabad to our members. This is a significant milestone as we look towards our centenary Games, and we now look forward to the General Assembly in Glasgow, where our members will make the final decision."