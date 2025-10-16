Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Other Sports

Ahmedabad Recommended for Commonwealth Games 2030 Hosting Rights

Ahmedabad will now be proposed for full Commonwealth Games membership, with the final decision to be made at the Commonwealth Games Federation General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 16, 2025

Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra, javelin throw athlete, India (Photo credit: IANS)

Commonwealth Games 2030: Ahmedabad is to be recommended for hosting the Commonwealth Games 2030. This will be the centenary year of the Commonwealth Games, which began in 1930. The Commonwealth Sport Executive Board has confirmed the recommendation of Ahmedabad as the host city for the 2030 Commonwealth Games. The Board has confirmed its continued work with Nigeria to realise the ambition of hosting the Games in Africa.

Ahmedabad will now be proposed for full Commonwealth Games membership, with the final decision to be made at the Commonwealth Games Association General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025.

The recommendation for Ahmedabad follows a detailed process overseen by the Commonwealth Games Evaluation Committee, which assessed candidate cities against a number of criteria, including technical delivery, athlete experience, infrastructure, governance, and alignment with Commonwealth Games values. Shaped by the Commonwealth Games' 'Sport Reset' principles, designed to encourage potential hosts to be innovative and work collaboratively, both Ahmedabad in India and Abuja in Nigeria presented compelling proposals that reflect the ambition and potential of the Commonwealth Games movement.

This recommendation represents a historic moment for the Commonwealth Games movement. The 2030 Games will mark the centenary of the inaugural event, held in Hamilton, Canada, in 1930. With Glasgow 2026 rapidly approaching and promising to deliver a 'wow' factor for both athletes and fans, today's recommendation provides an exciting platform for the centenary Games and beyond, delivering long-term sustainability and momentum.

India, the most populous nation in the Commonwealth, boasts a proud sporting history and a strong record of success at the Commonwealth Games. India finished fourth in the medal table at Birmingham 2022. Ahmedabad's proposal underscores India's commitment to Commonwealth values and its capability to host Games that reflect the scale and diversity of modern sport.

Furthermore, given Nigeria's impressive and ambitious presentation, the Commonwealth Games Executive Board has agreed to develop a strategy to support and accelerate Nigeria's hosting ambitions for future Games, including consideration for 2034. This decision secures the pipeline for future Games and supports the Commonwealth Games' strategic commitment to hosting the Games in Africa.

Dr. Donald Rukare, Interim President of Commonwealth Sport, said: "We are grateful to both India and Nigeria for the foresight and commitment they have shown in preparing their proposals to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. Both proposals were inspirational and reflect the breadth of opportunities that exist within our Commonwealth family. The Executive Board has carefully considered the findings of the Evaluation Committee and is recommending Ahmedabad to our members. This is a significant milestone as we look towards our centenary Games, and we now look forward to the General Assembly in Glasgow, where our members will make the final decision."

He added: "The Board is impressed by the foresight and ambition of Nigeria's proposal and is united in our commitment to continue working with their team to explore future hosting opportunities. This decision reflects our firm resolve to bring the Commonwealth Games to the African continent."

Published on:

16 Oct 2025 12:15 pm

Published on: 16 Oct 2025 12:15 pm
English News / Sports / Other Sports / Ahmedabad Recommended for Commonwealth Games 2030 Hosting Rights

