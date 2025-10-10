Arctic Open 2025: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto reach mixed doubles badminton quarter-finals after a comeback win.

Indian badminton players Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto (Photo - IANS)
Arctic Open 2025: India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto staged a comeback after being down to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles badminton event at the Arctic Open 2025. In a match played at the Energia Arena on Thursday, the eighth-seeded pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto defeated Ukraine's Oleksii Titov and Yevheniia Kantemyr 23-25, 21-14, 21-17 in 54 minutes.
After losing the first game in a tie-break, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto took an 11-9 lead at the second mid-game break and forced a decider. In the decisive game, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto maintained their lead at 11-9 by the interval and then comfortably won the match to enter the quarter-finals.
Similar to Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, world number 62 Anmol Kharb also made a comeback after losing the first game, defeating Chinese Taipei's Su Wen-chi, ranked 32nd in women's singles badminton rankings, 18-21, 21-18, 21-17.
Tanya Hemanth had to exit in the second round as she was not in form and suffered a 21-9, 21-8 defeat against the second seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. In men's singles, Tharun Mannepalli, who had made a comeback after losing the first game in the first round to defeat world number 14 Toma Junior Popov of France, was also eliminated.
Against Japan's Koki Watanabe, India's Tharun Mannepalli started positively and held an 11-6 lead at the interval. However, the Indian badminton player faltered in the final moments, losing the first game after squandering five game points. Koki Watanabe maintained his momentum, dominating the second game and defeating Tharun Mannepalli 22-20, 21-12.
Big NewsView All
Other Sports
Sports
Trending