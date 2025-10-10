Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Other Sports

Arctic Open 2025: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto reach mixed doubles badminton quarter-finals after a comeback win.

After losing the first game in a tie-break, Dhruv Kapila-Tanisha Crasto took an 11-9 lead in the second mid-game break and then forced a decider. In the deciding game too,

less than 1 minute read

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 10, 2025

Indian badminton players Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto (Photo - IANS)

Arctic Open 2025: India's Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto staged a comeback after being down to secure a spot in the quarter-finals of the mixed doubles badminton event at the Arctic Open 2025. In a match played at the Energia Arena on Thursday, the eighth-seeded pair of Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto defeated Ukraine's Oleksii Titov and Yevheniia Kantemyr 23-25, 21-14, 21-17 in 54 minutes.

After losing the first game in a tie-break, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto took an 11-9 lead at the second mid-game break and forced a decider. In the decisive game, Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto maintained their lead at 11-9 by the interval and then comfortably won the match to enter the quarter-finals.

Similar to Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto, world number 62 Anmol Kharb also made a comeback after losing the first game, defeating Chinese Taipei's Su Wen-chi, ranked 32nd in women's singles badminton rankings, 18-21, 21-18, 21-17.

Tanya Hemanth had to exit in the second round as she was not in form and suffered a 21-9, 21-8 defeat against the second seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. In men's singles, Tharun Mannepalli, who had made a comeback after losing the first game in the first round to defeat world number 14 Toma Junior Popov of France, was also eliminated.

Against Japan's Koki Watanabe, India's Tharun Mannepalli started positively and held an 11-6 lead at the interval. However, the Indian badminton player faltered in the final moments, losing the first game after squandering five game points. Koki Watanabe maintained his momentum, dominating the second game and defeating Tharun Mannepalli 22-20, 21-12.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

10 Oct 2025 02:25 pm

English News / Sports / Other Sports / Arctic Open 2025: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto reach mixed doubles badminton quarter-finals after a comeback win.

Big News

View All

Other Sports

Sports

Trending

PV Sindhu suffers another defeat, crashes out of China Masters quarter-finals

BWF World Championship 2025 PV Sindhu
Other Sports

India-Pakistan clash: Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem to battle for gold, when and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem
Other Sports

World Championship: Neeraj Chopra to defend title, clash with Pakistan’s Nadeem – when and where to watch qualification round

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem
Other Sports

India Wins Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Qualifies for World Cup 2026

Hockey Asia Cup 2025 IND vs KOR
Other Sports

Chopra Misses Diamond League Title Again

Neeraj Chopra
Sports
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Women's World Cup 2025

PM Modi

Bihar Elections 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Grievance Policy

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

Privacy Policy

About Us

Code of Conduct

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.