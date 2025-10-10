Arctic Open 2025: Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto reach mixed doubles badminton quarter-finals after a comeback win.

Tanya Hemanth had to exit in the second round as she was not in form and suffered a 21-9, 21-8 defeat against the second seed and former world champion Ratchanok Intanon of Thailand. In men's singles, Tharun Mannepalli, who had made a comeback after losing the first game in the first round to defeat world number 14 Toma Junior Popov of France, was also eliminated.