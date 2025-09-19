Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Other Sports

PV Sindhu suffers another defeat, crashes out of China Masters quarter-finals

This is Sindhu's eighth consecutive loss against the Korean shuttler. The 23-year-old Korean player remains undefeated against Sindhu. An Se Young is a silver medallist at the Paris Olympics.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 19, 2025

BWF World Championship 2025 PV Sindhu
Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu (Photo - BFI)

PV Sindhu, China Masters quarterfinals: India's star badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, continues her disappointing run. Sindhu lost to Korean shuttler and World No. 1 An Se-young in the quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750. The Korean player defeated Sindhu in straight games 21-14, 21-13 in just 38 minutes.

First Game: The Cost of a Slow Start

Sindhu started very slowly and fell behind 1-6 in the first game. Although she picked up the pace, reaching 5-9, Young established a strong lead of 11-5 by the interval. Sindhu attempted a comeback, reaching 11-14, but a net shot error cost her the first game.

Second Game: Hopes Crumble Despite Early Lead

In the second game, Sindhu took an early lead of 3-2, but Young quickly regained control. Despite showing aggressive play, Sindhu trailed 7-8. The Korean player, with her excellent defence and shot variety, extended her lead to 11-7. After the break, Young consistently scored points, building a 14-7 lead. From there, she didn't look back.

Sindhu Loses to An Se-young for the Eighth Consecutive Time

This was Sindhu's eighth consecutive loss to the Korean shuttler. Sindhu is yet to win a single match against the 23-year-old Korean player. An Se-young is a Paris Olympics silver medallist.

Published on:

19 Sept 2025 03:43 pm

English News / Sports / Other Sports / PV Sindhu suffers another defeat, crashes out of China Masters quarter-finals
