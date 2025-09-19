PV Sindhu suffers another defeat, crashes out of China Masters quarter-finals

PV Sindhu, China Masters quarterfinals: India's star badminton player and two-time Olympic medallist, PV Sindhu, continues her disappointing run. Sindhu lost to Korean shuttler and World No. 1 An Se-young in the quarterfinals of the China Masters Super 750. The Korean player defeated Sindhu in straight games 21-14, 21-13 in just 38 minutes.
Sindhu started very slowly and fell behind 1-6 in the first game. Although she picked up the pace, reaching 5-9, Young established a strong lead of 11-5 by the interval. Sindhu attempted a comeback, reaching 11-14, but a net shot error cost her the first game.
In the second game, Sindhu took an early lead of 3-2, but Young quickly regained control. Despite showing aggressive play, Sindhu trailed 7-8. The Korean player, with her excellent defence and shot variety, extended her lead to 11-7. After the break, Young consistently scored points, building a 14-7 lead. From there, she didn't look back.
This was Sindhu's eighth consecutive loss to the Korean shuttler. Sindhu is yet to win a single match against the 23-year-old Korean player. An Se-young is a Paris Olympics silver medallist.