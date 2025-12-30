Robin Uthappa suggests Hardik Pandya's Test return could solve India's problems

Robin Uthappa urges Hardik Pandya's Test return: The Indian team is in a sorry state in the World Test Championship 2025-27. India has played 9 matches so far this season, with four wins, four losses, and one draw, placing them in sixth position on the points table. Seeing the team's performance in the longest format, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa claimed that Hardik Pandya's return to the Test team would be a big boost not only for the team but also for the all-rounder himself. The Baroda cricketer last played a Test in 2018, after which he has limited himself to white-ball formats only. Uthappa explained why Pandya is fit enough to play Tests and why India needs him in the longest format of the game.