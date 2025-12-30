Robin Uthappa suggests Hardik Pandya's Test return could solve India's problems

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. (Photo source: X@/ICC)
Robin Uthappa urges Hardik Pandya's Test return: The Indian team is in a sorry state in the World Test Championship 2025-27. India has played 9 matches so far this season, with four wins, four losses, and one draw, placing them in sixth position on the points table. Seeing the team's performance in the longest format, former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa claimed that Hardik Pandya's return to the Test team would be a big boost not only for the team but also for the all-rounder himself. The Baroda cricketer last played a Test in 2018, after which he has limited himself to white-ball formats only. Uthappa explained why Pandya is fit enough to play Tests and why India needs him in the longest format of the game.
Uthappa claimed in a video on his YouTube channel that it would be fantastic to see Hardik back as India's number 7 in Tests. He stated that if the all-rounder wants to play Tests, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will not stop him. Uthappa said that all-rounders like Nitish Kumar Reddy are not bowling 20 overs currently. Hardik, given his current fitness, can easily bowl 12-15 overs, but he acknowledged that it depends on the all-rounder whether he wants to return to Tests.
He said, "It would be fantastic to see Hardik Pandya back at the number 7 position in Tests, the way he is playing. Anything can happen in cricket, never say never. If Hardik decides to play Tests, will the BCCI object? If he says he wants to play and win the World Test Championship (WTC), I don't think they will say no."
"I think they are asking him to prove his fitness. Are all all-rounders bowling 20 overs? Nitish Reddy is not bowling that much. He is bowling 12 overs. If he has to bowl 12-15 overs in every innings, I think he can do it with his current fitness."
It is known that Hardik has been prone to injuries in the past, which is why he decided to stay away from Test cricket. Nevertheless, his return to Tests would undoubtedly help India, as they have not yet found a suitable replacement for him.
