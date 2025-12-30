30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Cricket News

Beyond Politics: Khaleda Zia’s family’s role in shaping Bangladesh cricket

Khaleda Zia’s cricket connection: Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia’s family has long been closely associated with the sport. Her son, Arafat Rahman ‘Koko’, played an important role in helping Bangladesh cricket grow and gain prominence.

2 min read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

Khaleda Zia Cricket Connection

Bangladesh’s former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. (Photo source: X @/BCBtigers)

Bangladesh's 80-year-old former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia passed away in Dhaka on Tuesday after a long illness. Khaleda Zia's family has a deep connection not only with politics but also with Bangladesh cricket. The political reins of Zia will now be in the hands of her elder son, Tariq Rahman. But, did you know that it was none other than Khaleda Zia's second son, Arafat Rahman 'Koko', who took Bangladesh cricket from rags to riches? It was Koko who strengthened the structure of cricket in Bangladesh and played a significant role in making cricket international by identifying the talent of promising players and giving them opportunities. The Bangladesh Cricket Board also expressed its condolences on his demise.

Left Politics, Chose Cricket

Arafat Rahman was born on August 12, 1969, in Cumilla Cantonment. Arafat could have entered politics, but he strengthened cricket to nurture the talent of the country's youth. He initially became the president of DOHS Sports Club. Under his guidance, this club joined the Premier Division in 2002-03.

Imported Bowling Machine from Australia

Arafat appointed former Bangladesh captain Akram Khan to build the team. Then he made Sri Lankan cricketer Premalal Fernando the team's coach and arranged for a professional for the team. Not only this, but he also constructed a special pitch for the club and imported a bowling machine from Australia. The result was an unprecedented improvement in the club's performance, and the team won the Premier Division title twice during Arafat's presidency. Former Kenyan captain Steve Tikolo also played for this club. The cricket career of former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal also began with this club.

Recognised the Talent of Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan

After the general elections in 2001, Khaleda Zia became the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Arafat could have received a significant position in the government, but he did not. He continuously promoted Bangladeshi cricket and also became the chairman of the development council of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. During this period, he brought forward star players like Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, and Shakib Al Hasan.

Played a Key Role in the Construction of Sher-e-Bangla Stadium

Under Arafat's guidance, Bangladesh hosted the Under-19 World Cup in 2004, which was watched by over 4 lakh people at the time. He also played a significant role in the construction of the Shaheed Chandu Stadium in Bogura, where Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka for the first time in 2006. Whether it was resolving disputes at the National Stadium in Dhaka or the construction of the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur, he made significant contributions to all.

Died of Heart Attack

Although the Bangladesh Premier League started in 2012, Arafat had laid the foundation for T20 cricket in Bangladesh much earlier, in 2003. By the time he parted ways with the Bangladesh Cricket Board in 2005, Bangladesh cricket had become established at the international level. On January 24, 2015, Arafat suffered a sudden heart attack in Malaysia and breathed his last at the age of 46.

Beyond Politics: Khaleda Zia's family's role in shaping Bangladesh cricket

