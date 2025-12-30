Beyond Politics: Khaleda Zia’s family’s role in shaping Bangladesh cricket

Bangladesh's 80-year-old former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia passed away in Dhaka on Tuesday after a long illness. Khaleda Zia's family has a deep connection not only with politics but also with Bangladesh cricket. The political reins of Zia will now be in the hands of her elder son, Tariq Rahman. But, did you know that it was none other than Khaleda Zia's second son, Arafat Rahman 'Koko', who took Bangladesh cricket from rags to riches? It was Koko who strengthened the structure of cricket in Bangladesh and played a significant role in making cricket international by identifying the talent of promising players and giving them opportunities. The Bangladesh Cricket Board also expressed its condolences on his demise.