Cricket News

IND vs NZ: BCCI likely to rest two stars for ODI series against New Zealand

Pandya has not played any ODIs since the Champions Trophy final. Bumrah, on the other hand, has been out of the ODI team since the 2023 World Cup. Both players have a long history of injuries, so they may be rested considering workload management.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 29, 2025

Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo credit: IANS)

India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind, key Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested from the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January. Both players have a long history of injuries, and they might be given rest considering their workload management.

Three ODIs and Five T20s to be Played

This series between India and New Zealand will commence in January, with the first three ODI matches scheduled to be played. Immediately following this, there will be a five-match T20 series. The five international T20 matches against New Zealand will be held in Nagpur (January 21), Raipur (January 23), Guwahati (January 25), Visakhapatnam (January 28), and Thiruvananthapuram (January 31). It is believed that Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah will make a comeback in the T20 series.

Hardik Pandya and Bumrah Out for a Long Time

The ODI encounters will take place on January 11 (Baroda), January 14 (Rajkot), and January 18 (Indore). The team announcement is expected around January 4-5. Hardik Pandya has not played an ODI since the Champions Trophy final. Meanwhile, Bumrah has been out of the ODI team since the 2023 World Cup.

Shreyas Iyer Could Make a Comeback

However, some reports claim that Pandya might be seen playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. If he is being rested from international ODIs, then playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy does not make sense. In the previous series, the ODI team's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer could not play due to injury. He sustained an injury during the tour of Australia. He has been out of international cricket since the end of October due to a spleen injury.

Published on:

29 Dec 2025 03:29 pm

English News / Sports / Cricket News / IND vs NZ: BCCI likely to rest two stars for ODI series against New Zealand

Cricket News

Sports

