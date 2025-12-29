IND vs NZ: BCCI likely to rest two stars for ODI series against New Zealand

Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah (Photo credit: IANS)
India vs New Zealand ODI Series: Keeping the 2026 T20 World Cup in mind, key Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya and star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah are likely to be rested from the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand in January. Both players have a long history of injuries, and they might be given rest considering their workload management.
This series between India and New Zealand will commence in January, with the first three ODI matches scheduled to be played. Immediately following this, there will be a five-match T20 series. The five international T20 matches against New Zealand will be held in Nagpur (January 21), Raipur (January 23), Guwahati (January 25), Visakhapatnam (January 28), and Thiruvananthapuram (January 31). It is believed that Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah will make a comeback in the T20 series.
The ODI encounters will take place on January 11 (Baroda), January 14 (Rajkot), and January 18 (Indore). The team announcement is expected around January 4-5. Hardik Pandya has not played an ODI since the Champions Trophy final. Meanwhile, Bumrah has been out of the ODI team since the 2023 World Cup.
However, some reports claim that Pandya might be seen playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. If he is being rested from international ODIs, then playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy does not make sense. In the previous series, the ODI team's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer could not play due to injury. He sustained an injury during the tour of Australia. He has been out of international cricket since the end of October due to a spleen injury.
