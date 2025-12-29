IND vs NZ: BCCI likely to rest two stars for ODI series against New Zealand

However, some reports claim that Pandya might be seen playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. If he is being rested from international ODIs, then playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy does not make sense. In the previous series, the ODI team's vice-captain Shreyas Iyer could not play due to injury. He sustained an injury during the tour of Australia. He has been out of international cricket since the end of October due to a spleen injury.