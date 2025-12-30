England Announce T20 World Cup Squad After India

England squad for T20 World Cup 2026: The England Cricket Board has announced its provisional squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka in February and March. Along with this, teams have been announced for the Sri Lanka white-ball tour. England will play a three-match ODI and three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka before the World Cup. Harry Brook has been handed the captaincy of the T20 team. Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue has been selected in the T20 squad for the first time.