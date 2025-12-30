England Announce T20 World Cup Squad After India

England announce squad for the 2026 T20 World Cup. (Photo source: X @/englandcricket)
England squad for T20 World Cup 2026: The England Cricket Board has announced its provisional squad for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, which will be held in India and Sri Lanka in February and March. Along with this, teams have been announced for the Sri Lanka white-ball tour. England will play a three-match ODI and three-match T20 International series against Sri Lanka before the World Cup. Harry Brook has been handed the captaincy of the T20 team. Nottinghamshire seamer Josh Tongue has been selected in the T20 squad for the first time.
Meanwhile, Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer has been included in the provisional T20 World Cup squad but will miss the Sri Lanka tour. He is continuing his rehabilitation with the England medical team following the injury he sustained during the third Ashes Test in Adelaide earlier this month. Durham seamer Brydon Carse has been included in the squads travelling to Sri Lanka.
Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer (T20 World Cup only), Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse (Sri Lanka Tour only), Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Josh Tongue, Luke Wood.
Harry Brook (Captain), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Zak Crawley, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Luke Wood.
1st ODI: January 22 (R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)
2nd ODI: January 24 (R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)
3rd ODI: January 27 (R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo)
1st T20: January 30 (Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy)
2nd T20: February 1 (Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy)
3rd T20: February 3 (Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy)
vs Nepal, Sunday, February 8, 2026, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
vs West Indies, Wednesday, February 11, 2026, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
vs Bangladesh, Saturday, February 14, 2026, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
vs Italy, Monday, February 16, 2026, Eden Gardens, Kolkata
