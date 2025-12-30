Bangladesh Cricket Mourns Demise of Khaleda Zia, Several BPL T20 Matches Postponed

The board announced that in respect of the nation's mourning and to honour the legacy of Begum Khaleda Zia, the BPL matches scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. The matches will be rescheduled, and information regarding the new dates will be provided at the appropriate time. It is worth noting that two matches were scheduled to be played in the Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday. The first match was to be played between Sylhet Titans and Chattogram Challengers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 12:30 PM, followed by the second match between Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders at 5:30 PM.