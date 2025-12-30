30 December 2025,

Tuesday

Cricket News

Bangladesh Cricket Mourns Demise of Khaleda Zia, Several BPL T20 Matches Postponed

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has cancelled both matches scheduled for today,

2 min read
Bharat

image

Patrika Desk

Dec 30, 2025

BPL Matches Cancelled due to Khaleda Zia dies

A glimpse from a Bangladesh Premier League match. (Photo source: BCBtigers)

BPL Matches Cancelled due to Khaleda Zia's Demise: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh, Khaleda Zia, passed away suddenly on Tuesday at a hospital in Dhaka. This is a time of national mourning for Bangladesh. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is deeply saddened by Zia's passing, as her family has made significant contributions to the country's cricket. Due to her demise, the BCB has postponed the matches scheduled for Tuesday in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). The board confirmed this on X and stated that the revised schedule will be announced in due course.

BCB Issues Statement

The Bangladesh Cricket Board issued a statement expressing gratitude for Begum Khaleda Zia's blessings towards the progress of cricket in the country. During her tenure, she made significant contributions to the development of Bangladesh cricket. Her support helped improve the country's cricketing infrastructure and fostered the growth of cricket nationwide. Her vision and determination paved the way for the current advancements in the sport.

Both of Today's BPL Matches Cancelled

The board announced that in respect of the nation's mourning and to honour the legacy of Begum Khaleda Zia, the BPL matches scheduled for Tuesday have been postponed. The matches will be rescheduled, and information regarding the new dates will be provided at the appropriate time. It is worth noting that two matches were scheduled to be played in the Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday. The first match was to be played between Sylhet Titans and Chattogram Challengers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium at 12:30 PM, followed by the second match between Dhaka Capitals and Rangpur Riders at 5:30 PM.

'Koko was very fond of cricket'

Khaleda Zia served as Prime Minister of Bangladesh twice, from 1991 to 1996 and again from 2001 to 2006. She was the first female Prime Minister of Bangladesh. Zia's younger son, Arafat Rahman Koko, had a deep affection for cricket and made significant contributions to elevating Bangladesh cricket to new heights.

30 Dec 2025 02:14 pm

Cricket News / Bangladesh Cricket Mourns Demise of Khaleda Zia, Several BPL T20 Matches Postponed

