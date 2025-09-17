World Championship: Neeraj Chopra to defend title, clash with Pakistan’s Nadeem – when and where to watch qualification round

He broke the 90-metre barrier earlier this season in Doha with a national record of 90.23m, but this still places him third in the world rankings behind Germany's Julian Weber and Brazil's Luiz da Silva. Besides the three men who have thrown beyond 90 metres this year, five more athletes achieved this feat last season. Olympic champion Arshad Nadeem is one of them, having set an Olympic record of 92.97m in Paris last year.