India-Pakistan clash: Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem to battle for gold, when and where to watch

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships: Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem will face off today at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The men's javelin throw final will be held today at the National Stadium in Tokyo.
The minimum mark for final qualification was set at 84.50 metres. Neeraj Chopra secured his place in the final with a throw of 84.85 metres in his very first attempt. Nadeem, on the other hand, qualified with a throw of 86.40 metres in his final attempt. Besides these two, the world's number 1 athlete, Julian Weber of Germany threw 87.21 metres, Anderson Peters of Grenada threw 89.53 metres, David Wagner of Poland threw 85.67 metres, and Julius Yego of Kenya threw 85.96 metres.
The final of the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will begin at 3:53 PM Indian Standard Time. Live coverage will be available on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app.