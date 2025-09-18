India-Pakistan clash: Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem to battle for gold, when and where to watch

The minimum mark for final qualification was set at 84.50 metres. Neeraj Chopra secured his place in the final with a throw of 84.85 metres in his very first attempt. Nadeem, on the other hand, qualified with a throw of 86.40 metres in his final attempt. Besides these two, the world's number 1 athlete, Julian Weber of Germany threw 87.21 metres, Anderson Peters of Grenada threw 89.53 metres, David Wagner of Poland threw 85.67 metres, and Julius Yego of Kenya threw 85.96 metres.