Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Asia Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

Other Sports

India-Pakistan clash: Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem to battle for gold, when and where to watch

The minimum mark set for qualification to the final was 84.50 metres. Neeraj secured his place in the final with a throw of 84.85 metres in his very first attempt. Meanwhile, Nadeem qualified with a throw of 86.40 metres in his last attempt.

Bharat

Patrika Desk

Sep 18, 2025

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem
Arshad Nadeem and Neeraj Chopra to compete in World Athletics Championships (Photo Credit: IANS)

Neeraj Chopra vs Arshad Nadeem, World Athletics Championships: Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra and Pakistan's Olympic gold medallist Arshad Nadeem will face off today at the World Athletics Championships 2025. The men's javelin throw final will be held today at the National Stadium in Tokyo.

Chopra Qualifies in First Throw

The minimum mark for final qualification was set at 84.50 metres. Neeraj Chopra secured his place in the final with a throw of 84.85 metres in his very first attempt. Nadeem, on the other hand, qualified with a throw of 86.40 metres in his final attempt. Besides these two, the world's number 1 athlete, Julian Weber of Germany threw 87.21 metres, Anderson Peters of Grenada threw 89.53 metres, David Wagner of Poland threw 85.67 metres, and Julius Yego of Kenya threw 85.96 metres.

When and Where to Watch the Men's Javelin Throw Final

The final of the men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2025 will begin at 3:53 PM Indian Standard Time. Live coverage will be available on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports Select 1, and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming will also be available on the Jio Hotstar app.

Share the news:

Published on:

18 Sept 2025 03:49 pm

English News / Sports / Other Sports / India-Pakistan clash: Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem to battle for gold, when and where to watch
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.