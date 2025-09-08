India Wins Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Qualifies for World Cup 2026

India defeated South Korea 4-1 in the final of the Men's Hockey Asia Cup 2025 to clinch the title. This victory also qualified the Indian team for the World Cup next year. This is India's fourth Asia Cup title. Both teams remained undefeated throughout the tournament, reaching the final; however, the young and experienced Indian team proved too strong for the five-time Asian champions, South Korea.
Harmanpreet Singh passed to Sukhjinder Singh inside the Korean D in the very first minute. Before South Korea could even set their defence, India had scored. Then, in the 7th minute, a dangerous flick by a South Korean player against Mandeep Singh resulted in a penalty stroke for India. However, Jugraj Singh missed the shot, leaving India's lead at 1-0.
India continued their aggressive play throughout the first quarter, while South Korea focused on defence. India led 1-0 at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, Team India again started strongly. With Korea remaining defensive, Harmanpreet Singh's team continued their attacks. Just before the end of the second quarter, Dilpreet Singh (दिलप्रीत सिंह) scored another goal, putting India 2-0 ahead. Team India went into the half-time break with a 2-0 lead.
In the third quarter, the Indian players continued their attacks on the Korean goal. In the 32nd minute, Team India appealed for a penalty, but it was overturned after video referral. In the 38th minute, another opportunity arose, but this time the Korean defence held firm, preventing a goal even from the rebound attempt. South Korea earned their first penalty corner against Team India in the 39th minute due to a mistake in the D by an Indian player, but they were unable to capitalise.
India earned a penalty corner in the 42nd minute. Harmanpreet Singh was unable to score this time. However, within 30 seconds, Dilpreet Singh scored, extending India's lead to 3-0. In the fourth quarter, India scored again, with Amit Rohidas, adding his name to the scoresheet in the 50th minute. South Korea's first goal came from a corner in the 51st minute when Son Dyon deflected the ball past the Indian defence. After this, neither team could score, and the match ended 4-1 in India's favour.
Having reached the final of the first four Asia Cups, the Indian team won their first title in 2003. Before that, India lost the first three Asia Cup finals to Pakistan and to South Korea in 1994. Korea also won the title in 1999, defeating Pakistan. India won consecutive titles in 2003 and 2007. Korea won again in 2009 and 2013, while India won in 2017 and South Korea in 2022. In 2025, Team India lifted the trophy for the fourth time.