India Wins Hockey Asia Cup 2025, Qualifies for World Cup 2026

In the third quarter, the Indian players continued their attacks on the Korean goal. In the 32nd minute, Team India appealed for a penalty, but it was overturned after video referral. In the 38th minute, another opportunity arose, but this time the Korean defence held firm, preventing a goal even from the rebound attempt. South Korea earned their first penalty corner against Team India in the 39th minute due to a mistake in the D by an Indian player, but they were unable to capitalise.